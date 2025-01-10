Popular sushi and ramen bar rolls into downtown Phoenix

Obon will open on Sept. 13 inside CityScape, the dining, shopping and entertainment complex located at Central Avenue and Jefferson Street. The eatery will replace Trapper’s Sushi Co., which closed in February 2024. Trapper’s locations in Surprise and Avondale remain open.
The 3,300-square-foot downtown space will join two other metro area locations of the Tucson-born restaurant in Scottsdale Quarter and The Grove at McCormick Ranch. Obon is among Phoenix New Times’ 10 best ramen restaurants.
Obon joins a downtown development whose current drinking and dining lineup includes Cuban-inspired bar Coabana, Mexican restaurant Chico Malo, The Arrogant Butcher and The Yard Milkshake Bar, among others.
ObonOpens Sept. 13
1 E. Washington St.