 Obon sushi and ramen restaurant to open in downtown Phoenix this fall | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Popular sushi and ramen bar rolls into downtown Phoenix

The Tucson-based Japanese restaurant will replace Trapper's Sushi Co. this fall.
September 2, 2025
Image: Obon serves an array of Asian and Japanese-style dishes. It's set to open a new location at CityScape this fall.
Obon serves an array of Asian and Japanese-style dishes. It's set to open a new location at CityScape this fall. Sara Crocker
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A third Valley location of the vibey Japanese-inspired restaurant Obon Sushi Bar Ramen is coming to downtown Phoenix this month.

Obon will open on Sept. 13 inside CityScape, the dining, shopping and entertainment complex located at Central Avenue and Jefferson Street. The eatery will replace Trapper’s Sushi Co., which closed in February 2024. Trapper’s locations in Surprise and Avondale remain open.

The 3,300-square-foot downtown space will join two other metro area locations of the Tucson-born restaurant in Scottsdale Quarter and The Grove at McCormick Ranch. Obon is among Phoenix New Times’ 10 best ramen restaurants.

click to enlarge
Obon Sushi Bar Ramen is originally from Tucson. The new restaurant will be the chain's third location in the Valley.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
In addition to several styles of satisfying soup, Obon’s menu features an array of Japanese and Asian-inspired dishes, including bao, sushi rolls and plates of teriyaki and yakisoba. Obon also boasts a bar that offers beer, wine, sake and soju, along with craft cocktails, such as a milk tea-inspired old fashioned.

Obon joins a downtown development whose current drinking and dining lineup includes Cuban-inspired bar Coabana, Mexican restaurant Chico Malo, The Arrogant Butcher and The Yard Milkshake Bar, among others.

Obon

Opens Sept. 13
1 E. Washington St.
Image: Sara Crocker
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Sara Crocker: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

Beer & Breweries

A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

By Sara Crocker
Image: Phoenix staple ranked among most iconic old-school diners in U.S.

Awards & Accolades

Phoenix staple ranked among most iconic old-school diners in U.S.

By Tirion Boan
Image: ASU football is back. Catch the game at these Valley restaurants and bars

ASU

ASU football is back. Catch the game at these Valley restaurants and bars

By Sara Crocker
Image: Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

Bars

Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

By Tirion Boan
Image: From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

Baked Goods

From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

By Sara Crocker
Image: A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

Beer & Breweries

A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

By Sara Crocker
Image: Do you like piña coladas? Savor a last taste of summer at these 10 bars

Cocktails

Do you like piña coladas? Savor a last taste of summer at these 10 bars

By Zach Oden
Image: Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

Bars

Move over Sedona: Downtown Phoenix hits peak crystal

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation