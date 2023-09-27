 Order a Scandinavian sandwich at this new downtown Phoenix coffee shop | Phoenix New Times
Breakfast & Brunch

Best Bites: Stop by this new Phoenix coffee shop for a Scandinavian sandwich

With a unique and international menu, The Coffee Builders takes cafe snacks to a new level.
September 27, 2023
The Fancy Farmhouse at The Coffee Builders stands out among plenty of unique items on the menu.
Asonta Benetti
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!

The Coffee Builders started as a simple idea to showcase Porter Barn Wood’s extraordinary craftsmanship to potential customers. But the new cafe, which opened at the local lumber company this summer, has quickly morphed into a Phoenix staple.

Located near Chase Field on Seventh Street, the breakfast and lunch cafe which is only open on weekdays has amassed a devoted following. While the interior immediately elicits a feeling of comfort with rich walnut wood, brass finishes and greenery, the menu is certainly what keeps people coming back in droves. 

The caffeinated game is strong, with a custom espresso blend and creative spins on drinks, including a fun use of butterfly pea flower which turns The Slopes latte a soft shade of sky blue. There’s a fully stocked bakery case to choose from as well, but it’s the carefully curated food options that notably stand out, especially the selection of smorrebrod.

click to enlarge
Stop by The Coffee Builders for breakfast or brunch near downtown Phoenix.
Asonta Benetti
“I love food and I love art,”’ explains owner Thomas Porter. “The first time I saw smorrebrod, I fell in love with how beautifully it presented but also the quality and the uniqueness of the ingredients. It leaves so much room for interpretation and experimentation that I knew it would be a great addition to the vision I had for our restaurant.” 

The smorrebrod is a traditional Danish open-faced sandwich. Built on a piece of homemade, thin, dense rye bread called rugbrod, it’s a staple in Scandinavia.

The Coffee Builders offers several varieties but it’s the Fancy Farmhouse version that's a step above the rest. Piled high with luscious smoked salmon on a bed of light greens, the Fancy Farmhouse elevates a standard coffeehouse snack to another level. Edible flowers dot the plate with color alongside bright, halved cherry tomatoes. A hearty dose of chive cream covers the center and perched on top of the snowy mound is a dollop of caviar.  It’s a perfect bite.

The hearty bread holds up against the softness of the smoked salmon while the cream coats the mouth. The fresh greens help cut through the richness of the salmon and cream before you hit the salty pop of caviar, rounding everything out into one delectable mouthful.

The coolness of the ingredients make it an ideal fit on a smoldering summer morning but the depth and fullness of flavor when combined with a hot beverage is also a great match for winter weather. 

With new and even more adventurous items to come – “We will be doing gourmet kangaroo filet tacos this fall,” says Porter – The Coffee Builders hopes to continue to surprise its customers.

But even among seasonal options and exciting new dishes, the Fancy Farmhouse is here to stay. We'll be back for more.

The Coffee Builders

901 S. Seventh St.
