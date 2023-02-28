Paradise Valley Burger Co. Brings its Creative Toppings to Tempe

The north Phoenix burger utopia's second location will find its home in a shopping center at the southwest corner of Baseline and Rural roads. The restaurant is guaranteed to stand out in a plaza anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement and dotted with fast-casual chain eateries.
Known for its creativity in using a simple beef patty as a limitless culinary canvas since opening in 2011, Paradise Valley Burger Co. has garnered best-burger nods from nearly every publication in the Valley, plus kudos for its boundary-pushing takes on the usual sides and ice cream concoctions.
Owner and chef Brett Shapiro says he had been considering expansion for quite some time. But after the splash created by a feature on Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives, the opening of his Paradise Valley Pizza Co., and the pandemic, Shapiro was forced to hit pause.
The new location is set to open not far from what Shapiro considers the stomping grounds of his youth spent around Arizona State University. Shapiro’s best friend is his brother, who’s five years older. Growing up, they were inseparable, he says.
“When he started going to ASU and partying, it was like I was going to ASU and partying. When he graduated from ASU, I felt like I graduated too,” Shapiro says with a chuckle. “I’m very familiar with the area, which is important to me.”
Shapiro has spent time around his business’ future home, observing customers coming in and out of the establishments that are soon to be his neighbors. The community is similar to the one that frequents his Phoenix eatery, he says, and offers the chill and laid-back vibe he craves.
“It’s a blue-collar crowd willing to spend a few extra bucks for better quality,” Shapiro says.
Shapiro plans to celebrate the opening with his famous 4/20 Menu which pays homage to the date of April 20, known as marijuana consumption day. His famous Nugs, sugar and spice-dusted deep-fried brussels sprouts, and Pre-Rolls, or southwest egg rolls, are among the menu's perennial crowd-pleasers.
Weekly specials and popular dishes will also make appearances. The beloved jalapeño fries, which are composed of jalapeño shoe strings that are battered and fried until crispy, seasoned with signature seasoning, and served with brown sugar and truffle ketchup, are sure to be a hit.
The Tempe shop will feature a bigger version of the same custom-made grill that gives the north Phoenix restaurant's burgers their char. At 2,100 square feet with a 45-person capacity, the restaurant is about 40 percent larger, too. Bottled beer and soda, along with wine will be added at the new spot.
In 2015, the restaurant caught the attention of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured its Country Fried Burger made with lightly fried beef, jalapeño and thyme reduction, and fried onion and the Booze Burger, a wild creation of beer-battered patties topped with green chile bacon vodka cream sauce and whiskey pickled jalapeños, on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.
However, fame didn’t change the way Shapiro does business. Every burger is made to order and nothing is rushed. And it'll be no different at the new restaurant, he promises.
“We’re not showing up (in Tempe) with any past awards or credentials,” Shapiro says. “We’re just going to do it the way we always do it, one hamburger at a time.
Paradise Valley Burger Co.
4001 East Bell Road, #102, PhoenixComing Soon: 815 East Baseline Road, Tempe
602-535-4930