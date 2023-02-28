Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Paradise Valley Burger Co. Brings its Creative Toppings to Tempe

February 28, 2023 6:30AM

Two Lucky Charms-crusted beef patties are the centerpiece of the 420 Burger at Paradise Valley Burger Co.
Two Lucky Charms-crusted beef patties are the centerpiece of the 420 Burger at Paradise Valley Burger Co. Paradise Valley Burger Co.
Paradise Valley Burger Co. is taking its show-stopping lineup of drool-inducing, Instagrammable, over-the-top handhelds to the East Valley with a new Tempe location slated to open in mid-April.

The north Phoenix burger utopia's second location will find its home in a shopping center at the southwest corner of Baseline and Rural roads. The restaurant is guaranteed to stand out in a plaza anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement and dotted with fast-casual chain eateries.

Known for its creativity in using a simple beef patty as a limitless culinary canvas since opening in 2011, Paradise Valley Burger Co. has garnered best-burger nods from nearly every publication in the Valley, plus kudos for its boundary-pushing takes on the usual sides and ice cream concoctions.

Owner and chef Brett Shapiro says he had been considering expansion for quite some time. But after the splash created by a feature on Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives, the opening of his Paradise Valley Pizza Co., and the pandemic, Shapiro was forced to hit pause.

click to enlarge
Paradise Valley Burger Co. in north Phoenix.
Chris Malloy
But after six years of waiting and planning, Shapiro is excited to hit the play button on his second burger joint.

The new location is set to open not far from what Shapiro considers the stomping grounds of his youth spent around Arizona State University. Shapiro’s best friend is his brother, who’s five years older. Growing up, they were inseparable, he says.

“When he started going to ASU and partying, it was like I was going to ASU and partying. When he graduated from ASU, I felt like I graduated too,” Shapiro says with a chuckle. “I’m very familiar with the area, which is important to me.”

Shapiro has spent time around his business’ future home, observing customers coming in and out of the establishments that are soon to be his neighbors. The community is similar to the one that frequents his Phoenix eatery, he says, and offers the chill and laid-back vibe he craves.

“It’s a blue-collar crowd willing to spend a few extra bucks for better quality,” Shapiro says.

Shapiro plans to celebrate the opening with his famous 4/20 Menu which pays homage to the date of April 20, known as marijuana consumption day. His famous Nugs, sugar and spice-dusted deep-fried brussels sprouts, and Pre-Rolls, or southwest egg rolls, are among the menu's perennial crowd-pleasers.

click to enlarge
Paradise Valley Burger Co.’s jalapeño fries are composed of jalapeño shoe strings that are battered and fried until crispy, seasoned, and served with brown sugar and truffle ketchup.
Paradise Valley Burger Co.
There are three different roasted chile burgers on the menu flanked by sides such as the chorizo-spiced Los Onion Rings with rosemary and hot honey. All of the burger patties are hand-pressed and the chiles are roasted in-house.

Weekly specials and popular dishes will also make appearances. The beloved jalapeño fries, which are composed of jalapeño shoe strings that are battered and fried until crispy, seasoned with signature seasoning, and served with brown sugar and truffle ketchup, are sure to be a hit.

The Tempe shop will feature a bigger version of the same custom-made grill that gives the north Phoenix restaurant's burgers their char. At 2,100 square feet with a 45-person capacity, the restaurant is about 40 percent larger, too. Bottled beer and soda, along with wine will be added at the new spot.

click to enlarge
The famous Brulee Burger at Paradise Valley Burger Co. is topped with bacon, egg, havarti cheese, pickled onions, and Thousand Island dressing and served on a burnt sugar bun.
Paradise Valley Burger Co.
Born in Brooklyn, Shapiro moved to the Valley when he was 12.  He's a career-long restaurant pro with nearly 16 years in the business. When he opened Paradise Valley Burger Co. 12 years ago, it was his first solo venture.

In 2015, the restaurant caught the attention of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured its Country Fried Burger made with lightly fried beef, jalapeño and thyme reduction, and fried onion and the Booze Burger, a wild creation of beer-battered patties topped with green chile bacon vodka cream sauce and whiskey pickled jalapeños, on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

However, fame didn’t change the way Shapiro does business. Every burger is made to order and nothing is rushed. And it'll be no different at the new restaurant, he promises.

“We’re not showing up (in Tempe) with any past awards or credentials,” Shapiro says. “We’re just going to do it the way we always do it, one hamburger at a time.

Paradise Valley Burger Co.

4001 East Bell Road, #102, Phoenix
602-535-4930 
Coming Soon: 815 East Baseline Road, Tempe
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Georgann Yara is a freelance writer and former newspaper reporter who's also a proud equal opportunity eater. She loves all things Arizona, including the professional sports teams that continue to break her heart. Food, cocktails and cats dominate her IG.
Contact: Georgann Yara

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation