Phoenix-Area Restaurateur Patrick W. King Has Died

Restaurateur Patrick W. King, co-owner of Valley eateries like The Living Room, CHoP Steakhouse, and Rock Lobster, died from melanoma, a form of cancer, on April 4 at age 55.

Though born in Detroit in 1964, King moved to Scottsdale in 1971 and is a 1982 graduate of Saguaro High School. King started his career in the Phoenix restaurant industry with Mastro's Group at the classic Scottsdale steakhouse What's Your Beef. King is said to have assisted in opening and developing more than 70 restaurants.

"As a partner, Patrick was the guy that runs to a fire, and I am the guy that runs to get help,” says business partner Tom Kaufman, co-owner of The Living Room, in a press release. “There were no filters, he was my friend for 35 years, and I am going to miss our talks."

Prime Steak Concepts partner Scott Troilo says, “None of our lives will be the same without him, but all of our lives [are] better because of him."

A memorial service will take place at a later date.