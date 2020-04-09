 
The co-owner of The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge has died.EXPAND
The co-owner of The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge has died.
Rudri Bhatt Patel

Phoenix-Area Restaurateur Patrick W. King Has Died

Lauren Cusimano | April 9, 2020 | 6:00am
Restaurateur Patrick W. King, co-owner of Valley eateries like The Living Room, CHoP Steakhouse, and Rock Lobster, died from melanoma, a form of cancer, on April 4 at age 55.

Though born in Detroit in 1964, King moved to Scottsdale in 1971 and is a 1982 graduate of Saguaro High School. King started his career in the Phoenix restaurant industry with Mastro's Group at the classic Scottsdale steakhouse What's Your Beef. King is said to have assisted in opening and developing more than 70 restaurants.

"As a partner, Patrick was the guy that runs to a fire, and I am the guy that runs to get help,” says business partner Tom Kaufman, co-owner of The Living Room, in a press release. “There were no filters, he was my friend for 35 years, and I am going to miss our talks."

Prime Steak Concepts partner Scott Troilo says, “None of our lives will be the same without him, but all of our lives [are] better because of him."

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

