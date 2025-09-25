 Phoenix coffee shop, bakery from Chacónne and Peixoto opens downtown | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Downtown cafe from 2 Valley culinary icons opens in Phoenix

Take a look inside the new, dual cafe. Fresh coffee and pastries from an acclaimed baker and roaster are waiting.
September 25, 2025
Image: CP Coffee and Pâtisserie is now serving cold brews, pastries and more in downtown Phoenix.
CP Coffee and Pâtisserie is now serving cold brews, pastries and more in downtown Phoenix. Sara Crocker
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Wake up, downtown Phoenix, CP Coffee and Pâtisserie is ready to help start your day.

The cafe that pairs the East Valley farm-to-cup concept Peixoto Coffee Roasters and Scottsdale’s Chacónne Patisserie is now open on the southeast corner of Fourth and Garfield streets.

Specialty coffee pioneer Julia Peixoto Peters and acclaimed baker Mark Chacón announced their dual concept earlier this year and gave Phoenix New Times a sneak peek of the space in August.

The two popular businesses are now under one downtown roof, serving fresh pastries, breads and treats from one beveled counter, while pulling espresso shots and nitro cold brews and mixing lavender ube lattes from another curved bar.

click to enlarge
Coffee and pastry powerhouses Julia Peixoto Peters and Mark Chacón teamed up on the downtown cafe.
Sara Crocker
The dual cafe was abuzz during a recent preview. Chacón portioned brioche dough alongside his baking team, who were working to keep the cold case and serving platters filled with cheesecakes, golden brown croissants, glazed cinnamon brioche buns and fat slices of chocolate pound cake.

Peixoto Peters walked guests through the coffee bar’s fall menu, with seasonally inspired sips infused with tastes of pumpkin, kettle corn and pear.

“We’re really excited to be opening our doors to this community in downtown Phoenix,” Peixoto Peters said. “We hope to see a full house here and to welcome everyone into this CP space.”

The two businesses have already collaborated on an affogato-inspired drink called A Sip of CP. It combines Peixoto’s espresso with a rich chantilly cream and a Chacónne-made burnt honey syrup that is almost like a caramel. It’s a decadent sip unique to this downtown cafe.

Still to come as the team gets settled into the new space is a food menu from Chacónne that will include toasts, sandwiches, salads and more.

Open shelves were stocked with beans from Peixoto’s family farm in Brazil and CP-branded glasses. Guests chatted in lounge chairs while an artist worked on a colorful mural depicting desert plants and a hummingbird in the hallway that connects the cafe to the lobby of the Wexford Science + Technology building.

Here’s a look inside the new downtown cafe:
click to enlarge
Customers at CP can order coffee from Peixoto's coffee bar and grab a pastry, slice of cake or other sweet treat from Chacónne's counter.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Unique to the dual cafe is an affogato-inspired drink called A Sip of CP.
Sara Crocker

click to enlarge
Chacónne Patisserie owner Mark Chacón greets guests at CP Coffee and Pâtisserie.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Fresh baked croissants, pound cake and cinnamon buns are available at CP Coffee and Pâtisserie.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
The cafe features tables and lounge seating to sit and enjoy your coffee and pastry.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
Peixoto's coffee bar features traditional pour-overs and inventive seasonal sips.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
CP Coffee and Pâtisserie is located on the southest corner of Fourth and Garfield streets.
Sara Crocker
click to enlarge
The new cafe also has a walk-up ordering window built in.
Sara Crocker
CP Coffee and Pâtisserie

Now open
850 N. Fifth St.
Image: Sara Crocker
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Sara Crocker: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Local coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital due to name

Coffee

Local coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital due to name

By Tirion Boan
Image: This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

Downtown Phoenix

This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

By Tirion Boan
Image: 'Legendary' downtown Phoenix restaurant and bar closes after 20 years

Openings & Closings

'Legendary' downtown Phoenix restaurant and bar closes after 20 years

By Tirion Boan
Image: Fresh on tap: The top 10 breweries in Phoenix

Lists

Fresh on tap: The top 10 breweries in Phoenix

By Sara Crocker and Tirion Boan
Image: Fresh on tap: The top 10 breweries in Phoenix

Lists

Fresh on tap: The top 10 breweries in Phoenix

By Sara Crocker and Tirion Boan
Image: Local coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital due to name

Coffee

Local coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital due to name

By Tirion Boan
Image: Four Phoenix cafes named among the top coffee shops in the U.S.

Awards & Accolades

Four Phoenix cafes named among the top coffee shops in the U.S.

By Sara Crocker
Image: This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

Downtown Phoenix

This downtown Phoenix restaurant's 'Girl Dinner' is the hottest deal in town

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation