Downtown cafe from 2 Valley culinary icons opens in Phoenix

Wake up, downtown Phoenix, CP Coffee and Pâtisserie is ready to help start your day.
The cafe that pairs the East Valley farm-to-cup concept Peixoto Coffee Roasters and Scottsdale’s Chacónne Patisserie is now open on the southeast corner of Fourth and Garfield streets.
Specialty coffee pioneer Julia Peixoto Peters and acclaimed baker Mark Chacón announced their dual concept earlier this year and gave Phoenix New Times a sneak peek of the space in August.
The two popular businesses are now under one downtown roof, serving fresh pastries, breads and treats from one beveled counter, while pulling espresso shots and nitro cold brews and mixing lavender ube lattes from another curved bar.
Peixoto Peters walked guests through the coffee bar’s fall menu, with seasonally inspired sips infused with tastes of pumpkin, kettle corn and pear.
“We’re really excited to be opening our doors to this community in downtown Phoenix,” Peixoto Peters said. “We hope to see a full house here and to welcome everyone into this CP space.”
The two businesses have already collaborated on an affogato-inspired drink called A Sip of CP. It combines Peixoto’s espresso with a rich chantilly cream and a Chacónne-made burnt honey syrup that is almost like a caramel. It’s a decadent sip unique to this downtown cafe.
Still to come as the team gets settled into the new space is a food menu from Chacónne that will include toasts, sandwiches, salads and more.
Open shelves were stocked with beans from Peixoto’s family farm in Brazil and CP-branded glasses. Guests chatted in lounge chairs while an artist worked on a colorful mural depicting desert plants and a hummingbird in the hallway that connects the cafe to the lobby of the Wexford Science + Technology building.
Here’s a look inside the new downtown cafe:
The cafe that pairs the East Valley farm-to-cup concept Peixoto Coffee Roasters and Scottsdale’s Chacónne Patisserie is now open on the southeast corner of Fourth and Garfield streets.
Specialty coffee pioneer Julia Peixoto Peters and acclaimed baker Mark Chacón announced their dual concept earlier this year and gave Phoenix New Times a sneak peek of the space in August.
The two popular businesses are now under one downtown roof, serving fresh pastries, breads and treats from one beveled counter, while pulling espresso shots and nitro cold brews and mixing lavender ube lattes from another curved bar.
Peixoto Peters walked guests through the coffee bar’s fall menu, with seasonally inspired sips infused with tastes of pumpkin, kettle corn and pear.
“We’re really excited to be opening our doors to this community in downtown Phoenix,” Peixoto Peters said. “We hope to see a full house here and to welcome everyone into this CP space.”
The two businesses have already collaborated on an affogato-inspired drink called A Sip of CP. It combines Peixoto’s espresso with a rich chantilly cream and a Chacónne-made burnt honey syrup that is almost like a caramel. It’s a decadent sip unique to this downtown cafe.
Still to come as the team gets settled into the new space is a food menu from Chacónne that will include toasts, sandwiches, salads and more.
Open shelves were stocked with beans from Peixoto’s family farm in Brazil and CP-branded glasses. Guests chatted in lounge chairs while an artist worked on a colorful mural depicting desert plants and a hummingbird in the hallway that connects the cafe to the lobby of the Wexford Science + Technology building.
Here’s a look inside the new downtown cafe: