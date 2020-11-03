Here Are a Few Election Day Dining Deals Throughout Greater Phoenix

The day has finally arrived. You know what day. Election Day.
As we note elsewhere on the site today, some Valley restaurants — like The Breadfruit and Rum Bar and Upward Projects spots like Windsor, Federal Pizza, and Joyride Taco House — will be feeding voters waiting in line at the polls. But that's not all the action. Other Phoenix-area eateries are offering dining deals. Here are a few.
Verdura5555 North Seventh Street, #108
Verdura poses an interesting question: “Doesn’t this election season remind you of Mike Judge’s cult classic Idiocracy?” If so, swing by the planted-based eatery in Uptown and order this special Election Day cocktail — Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator. That’s vodka, creme soda, lemon, and blue spirulina (gotta have those electrolytes) for $9. A nonalcoholic version is also available, for $6.
Goodcents Deli Fresh SubsMultiple Locations
Yes, it’s Election Day, but it’s also National Sandwich Day. To make this overlap in the Venn diagram even better, Goodcents is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal to anyone with an "I Voted" sticker or pen all day on November 3. The offer is good for any eight-inch cold sub for dine-out or takeout (not for delivery or curbside pick-up).
Mr Mesquite TaqueriaMultiple Locations
All locations of Mr Mesquite Taqueria are hosting an Ultimate Taco Tuesday, meaning $1.99 chicken tacos and $2.19 steak tacos. Guests also get a bag of chips for $1 if they are sporting or bring in their “I Voted” sticker. Mr Mesquite is offering gear, too, like "I voted for tacos" t-shirts for $19.99. If you happen to be wearing one, or buying one, you get 10 percent off your meal.
Match Market & Bar1100 North Central Avenue
The recently revamped and reopened Match Market & Bar on the ground floor of the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel has all-day dining and drinking deals going on this, the 59th Presidential Election Day. The restaurant is offering $.59-cent coffees, $.59-cent scoops of blue or red gelato, and $5.90 well cocktails. Plus, get $5.90 “patriotic” breakfast items, like blue-colored lemon ricotta waffles and shakshuka (a red-in-color egg dish), from 6:30 to 11 a.m.
