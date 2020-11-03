Here Are a Few Election Day Dining Deals Throughout Greater Phoenix

One of hopefully many Idiocracy -themed cocktails in the world right now.

The day has finally arrived. You know what day. Election Day.

As we note elsewhere on the site today, some Valley restaurants — like The Breadfruit and Rum Bar and Upward Projects spots like Windsor, Federal Pizza, and Joyride Taco House — will be feeding voters waiting in line at the polls. But that's not all the action. Other Phoenix-area eateries are offering dining deals. Here are a few.

Verdura 5555 North Seventh Street, #108



Verdura poses an interesting question: “Doesn’t this election season remind you of Mike Judge’s cult classic Idiocracy?” If so, swing by the planted-based eatery in Uptown and order this special Election Day cocktail — Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator. That’s vodka, creme soda, lemon, and blue spirulina (gotta have those electrolytes) for $9. A nonalcoholic version is also available, for $6.

Goodcents is offering BOGO deals today. Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs Multiple Locations



Yes, it’s Election Day, but it’s also National Sandwich Day. To make this overlap in the Venn diagram even better, Goodcents is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal to anyone with an "I Voted" sticker or pen all day on November 3. The offer is good for any eight-inch cold sub for dine-out or takeout (not for delivery or curbside pick-up).

EXPAND Don't blame me, I voted for tacos. Mr Mesquite Taqueria

Mr Mesquite Taqueria Multiple Locations



All locations of Mr Mesquite Taqueria are hosting an Ultimate Taco Tuesday, meaning $1.99 chicken tacos and $2.19 steak tacos. Guests also get a bag of chips for $1 if they are sporting or bring in their “I Voted” sticker. Mr Mesquite is offering gear, too, like "I voted for tacos" t-shirts for $19.99. If you happen to be wearing one, or buying one, you get 10 percent off your meal.

EXPAND Get some $.59-cent scoops of blue or red gelato for our 59th presidential election. Match Market & Bar

Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue



The recently revamped and reopened Match Market & Bar on the ground floor of the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel has all-day dining and drinking deals going on this, the 59th Presidential Election Day. The restaurant is offering $.59-cent coffees, $.59-cent scoops of blue or red gelato, and $5.90 well cocktails. Plus, get $5.90 “patriotic” breakfast items, like blue-colored lemon ricotta waffles and shakshuka (a red-in-color egg dish), from 6:30 to 11 a.m.