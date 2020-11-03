 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
4
| Seasonal |

Here Are a Few Election Day Dining Deals Throughout Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | November 3, 2020 | 7:00am
One of hopefully many Idiocracy-themed cocktails in the world right now.
One of hopefully many Idiocracy-themed cocktails in the world right now.
Verdura
AA

The day has finally arrived. You know what day. Election Day.

As we note elsewhere on the site today, some Valley restaurants — like The Breadfruit and Rum Bar and Upward Projects spots like Windsor, Federal Pizza, and Joyride Taco House — will be feeding voters waiting in line at the polls. But that's not all the action. Other Phoenix-area eateries are offering dining deals. Here are a few.

Verdura

5555 North Seventh Street, #108


Verdura poses an interesting question: “Doesn’t this election season remind you of Mike Judge’s cult classic Idiocracy?” If so, swing by the planted-based eatery in Uptown and order this special Election Day cocktail — Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator. That’s vodka, creme soda, lemon, and blue spirulina (gotta have those electrolytes) for $9. A nonalcoholic version is also available, for $6.

Goodcents is offering BOGO deals today.
Goodcents is offering BOGO deals today.
Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Multiple Locations


Yes, it’s Election Day, but it’s also National Sandwich Day. To make this overlap in the Venn diagram even better, Goodcents is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal to anyone with an "I Voted" sticker or pen all day on November 3. The offer is good for any eight-inch cold sub for dine-out or takeout (not for delivery or curbside pick-up).

Don't blame me, I voted for tacos.
Don't blame me, I voted for tacos.
Mr Mesquite Taqueria

Mr Mesquite Taqueria

Multiple Locations


All locations of Mr Mesquite Taqueria are hosting an Ultimate Taco Tuesday, meaning $1.99 chicken tacos and $2.19 steak tacos. Guests also get a bag of chips for $1 if they are sporting or bring in their “I Voted” sticker. Mr Mesquite is offering gear, too, like "I voted for tacos" t-shirts for $19.99. If you happen to be wearing one, or buying one, you get 10 percent off your meal.

Get some $.59-cent scoops of blue or red gelato for our 59th presidential election.
Get some $.59-cent scoops of blue or red gelato for our 59th presidential election.
Match Market & Bar

Match Market & Bar

1100 North Central Avenue


The recently revamped and reopened Match Market & Bar on the ground floor of the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel has all-day dining and drinking deals going on this, the 59th Presidential Election Day. The restaurant is offering $.59-cent coffees, $.59-cent scoops of blue or red gelato, and $5.90 well cocktails. Plus, get $5.90 “patriotic” breakfast items, like blue-colored lemon ricotta waffles and shakshuka (a red-in-color egg dish), from 6:30 to 11 a.m.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

