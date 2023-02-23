Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

Fill Your Weekend With Food, Beer, and Wine at These Phoenix Events

February 23, 2023 6:30AM

Hot Bamboo's bao characters will be too cute to pass up at Arizona Matsuri.
Hot Bamboo's bao characters will be too cute to pass up at Arizona Matsuri. Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce
The weekend is here again and this time, it's filled with fun events that celebrate culture, wine, and beer. Head outside to enjoy dance performances and music while slurping on a warm bowl of ramen, or test your hand at making the fastest car possible out of beer cans. Here are three can't-miss food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix this weekend.

click to enlarge
Celebrate Japanese culture at Arizona Matsuri. There will be plenty of music, dance performances, art, and food.
Michelle Sasonov

Arizona Matsuri

Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26
300 East Indian School Road
Arizona Matsuri is an annual festival that celebrates Japanese culture through art, performances, demonstrations, and food. This year, the event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix. Food offerings will include multiple vendors selling ramen, Tempe's popular boba shop Mango Rabbit, and Hot Bamboo, a local business known for its colorful and creative bao characters, among many others. Sample sake, shaved ice, and Japanese crepes for drinks and dessert. The event is free and starts each day with a parade at 9:30 a.m.

The Arizona Wine Party

Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26
Singh Meadows 1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe
480-225-7199
This two-day festival at Singh Meadows celebrates wineries from around Arizona and benefits The Joy Bus, a local nonprofit that delivers fresh meals to those fighting cancer. There will be food and live music, and those not into wine can grab some beer. All beer profits will go to Horses Help, an organization that focuses on the therapeutic power of horses. The beer tasting is $20 plus fees per person both days, while the wine tasting is $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Tickets are available online.

click to enlarge
Build a beer can car and find out if you've got the speed to win Four Peaks' derby.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Four Peaks Beer Can Derby

Saturday, February 25
1340 East Eighth Street, #104, Tempe
Put some empty beer cans to good use at Four Peaks Brewing Co.'s upcoming derby race. Starter kits are available for $15, so you can start plotting how to build the fastest can car in the Valley. Kits come with wheels, framing, axles, and beer cans. Bring your aluminum ride to compete against other racers for both bragging rights and Four Peaks gift cards. If you're not feeling competitive, spectating is free and encouraged. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation