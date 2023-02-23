Fill Your Weekend With Food, Beer, and Wine at These Phoenix Events

The weekend is here again and this time, it's filled with fun events that celebrate culture, wine, and beer. Head outside to enjoy dance performances and music while slurping on a warm bowl of ramen, or test your hand at making the fastest car possible out of beer cans. Here are three can't-miss food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Singh Meadows 1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe
480-225-7199 This two-day festival at Singh Meadows celebrates wineries from around Arizona and benefits The Joy Bus, a local nonprofit that delivers fresh meals to those fighting cancer. There will be food and live music, and those not into wine can grab some beer. All beer profits will go to Horses Help, an organization that focuses on the therapeutic power of horses. The beer tasting is $20 plus fees per person both days, while the wine tasting is $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Tickets are available online.
Arizona Matsuri
Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26
300 East Indian School RoadArizona Matsuri is an annual festival that celebrates Japanese culture through art, performances, demonstrations, and food. This year, the event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix. Food offerings will include multiple vendors selling ramen, Tempe's popular boba shop Mango Rabbit, and Hot Bamboo, a local business known for its colorful and creative bao characters, among many others. Sample sake, shaved ice, and Japanese crepes for drinks and dessert. The event is free and starts each day with a parade at 9:30 a.m.
Four Peaks Beer Can Derby
Saturday, February 25
1340 East Eighth Street, #104, Tempe Put some empty beer cans to good use at Four Peaks Brewing Co.'s upcoming derby race. Starter kits are available for $15, so you can start plotting how to build the fastest can car in the Valley. Kits come with wheels, framing, axles, and beer cans. Bring your aluminum ride to compete against other racers for both bragging rights and Four Peaks gift cards. If you're not feeling competitive, spectating is free and encouraged.