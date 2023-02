Fill Your Weekend With Food, Beer, and Wine at These Phoenix Events

click to enlarge Celebrate Japanese culture at Arizona Matsuri. There will be plenty of music, dance performances, art, and food. Michelle Sasonov Arizona Matsuri Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 300 East Indian School Road

The Arizona Wine Party Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26

Singh Meadows 1490 East Weber Drive, Tempe

480-225-7199

The weekend is here again and this time, it's filled with fun events that celebrate culture, wine, and beer. Head outside to enjoy dance performances and music while slurping on a warm bowl of ramen, or test your hand at making the fastest car possible out of beer cans. Here are three can't-miss food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix this weekend. Arizona Matsuri is an annual festival that celebrates Japanese culture through art, performances, demonstrations, and food. This year, the event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix. Food offerings will include multiple vendors selling ramen, Tempe's popular boba shop Mango Rabbit, and Hot Bamboo, a local business known for its colorful and creative bao characters, among many others. Sample sake, shaved ice, and Japanese crepes for drinks and dessert. The event is free and starts each day with a parade at 9:30 a.m.This two-day festival at Singh Meadows celebrates wineries from around Arizona and benefits The Joy Bus, a local nonprofit that delivers fresh meals to those fighting cancer. There will be food and live music, and those not into wine can grab some beer. All beer profits will go to Horses Help, an organization that focuses on the therapeutic power of horses. The beer tasting is $20 plus fees per person both days, while the wine tasting is $35 plus fees on Saturday and $30 plus fees on Sunday. Tickets are available online.