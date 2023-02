Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Source Grand Opening

Saturday, February 4

Epicenter at Agritopia

3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert

Garden Bar is the perfect backdrop for this weekend's mezcal and chocolate tasting. Garden Bar PHX Mezcal and Chocolate Tasting

Saturday, February 4

Garden Bar Phx

822 North Sixth Avenue

602-824-2385

Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival

Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

Kierland Commons

15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale

480-348-1577

Between Valentine's Day, the Super Bowl, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the next couple of weeks are going to be busy. But if you are wondering what to do this weekend, on February 4 and 5, we've got you covered.A restaurant from a top Valley chef will celebrate its grand opening, and there are plenty of opportunities to please your tastebuds with wine, beer, mezcal, and chocolate. Here are three food-filled events for your weekend schedule. Source , the brainchild of the founder of Thai Chili 2 Go and the chef behind Pa'La is now open in Gilbert. The Mediterranean concept is offering 20 percent off food, bottled wine, baked goods, and items from the marketplace during its grand opening on Saturday, February 4. A DJ will play some tunes and guests will be entered into a contest to win free bread for a year.When thinking about pairing drinks with chocolate, wine might automatically come to mind. But at Garden Bar PHX , mezcal is getting the tasting treatment. The smoky alcohol will be matched up with chocolate from around the world at this event at Garden Bar Phx, presented by chocolate expert Michelle Zimmerman of Curating Taste and mezcal master Abel Arriaga of Compa Spirits. Tickets cost $75 plus fees and include six tastings, a glass made by a local artist, and a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from Fates Bread Co.A two-day art and wine festival is taking over Main Street at Kierland Commons . More than 100 artists will display their work, and there will be wine and beer tastings. Tickets for the wine tasting are $35 online and $40 at the gate on Saturday and $30 online and $40 at the gate on Sunday. Beer tastings are available for $20 each day. Each admission includes 10 tasting tickets and a commemorative wine or beer glass.