Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

A restaurant from a top Valley chef will celebrate its grand opening, and there are plenty of opportunities to please your tastebuds with wine, beer, mezcal, and chocolate. Here are three food-filled events for your weekend schedule.
Source Grand Opening
Saturday, February 4
Epicenter at Agritopia
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert Source, the brainchild of the founder of Thai Chili 2 Go and the chef behind Pa'La is now open in Gilbert. The Mediterranean concept is offering 20 percent off food, bottled wine, baked goods, and items from the marketplace during its grand opening on Saturday, February 4. A DJ will play some tunes and guests will be entered into a contest to win free bread for a year.
Mezcal and Chocolate Tasting
Saturday, February 4
Garden Bar Phx
822 North Sixth Avenue
602-824-2385 When thinking about pairing drinks with chocolate, wine might automatically come to mind. But at Garden Bar PHX, mezcal is getting the tasting treatment. The smoky alcohol will be matched up with chocolate from around the world at this event at Garden Bar Phx, presented by chocolate expert Michelle Zimmerman of Curating Taste and mezcal master Abel Arriaga of Compa Spirits. Tickets cost $75 plus fees and include six tastings, a glass made by a local artist, and a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from Fates Bread Co.
Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival
Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5
Kierland Commons
15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-348-1577 A two-day art and wine festival is taking over Main Street at Kierland Commons. More than 100 artists will display their work, and there will be wine and beer tastings. Tickets for the wine tasting are $35 online and $40 at the gate on Saturday and $30 online and $40 at the gate on Sunday. Beer tastings are available for $20 each day. Each admission includes 10 tasting tickets and a commemorative wine or beer glass.