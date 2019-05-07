 


The Lobster Meal — one of the new menu items at MPH.EXPAND
The Lobster Meal — one of the new menu items at MPH.
Courtesy of Mariscos Playa Hermosa

Mariscos Playa Hermosa Making Rare Changes to Its Menu

Lauren Cusimano | May 7, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

It’s no secret we love Mariscos Playa Hermosa. We’ve mentioned them in our guide to eating mariscos across the Valley, and recently in our ode to aguachile. It’s also just a go-to lunch spot. Which is why it’s a big deal that, for only the second time in 17 years, Mariscos Playa Hermosa has added new menu items.

The Mexican seafood restaurant, known to super-fans as "MPH," decided to update its menu this month and refresh its product list to keep up with new demand. “We indeed have a brand-new menu with a lot of our classic items but so many new ones,” owner Emmanuell Maldonado says via email.

One of the most popular new items is the chingadazo — a michelada made with the house-made michelada mix and the signature upside-down beer bottle. It’s then adorned with 12 grilled, spicy shrimp. It’s a sight.

Next is the lobster meal. “This is a first for us,” Maldonado says.

The MPH surf and turf dish is a grilled lobster tail set atop a bed of the daily made rice, sharing space with grilled carne asada with a few grilled shrimps on the side.

Another new seafood option is the La Grandiosa — the MPH take on the seafood tower and the biggest dish on the menu.

It has crab legs, mussels, six oysters, and six of the famous aguachile oysters. It also includes cucaracha, or the full, head-on shrimp, as well as both fish ceviche and shrimp ceviche.

Our last mentioned dish (though there are many new items) is more of a test than a meal. It’s, “El peligroso, or as people have come to call it ‘the peligroso challenge,’” says Maldonado.

This is a raw seafood bowl filled with roughly eight to nine different chiles and spices. There is raw aguachile shrimp, as well as just-cooked shrimp, plus octopus, scallops, onion, cilantro, and lime juice.

“It is so spicy no one has finished it yet,” says Maldonado.

Challenge accepted?

For more information about MPH and the new menu, see the Mariscos Playa Hermosa website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

