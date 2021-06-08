 
Phoenix New Times Is Looking for a Food Editor

David Hudnall | June 8, 2021 | 11:03pm
Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for an experienced journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way.

The food editor directs New Times’ restaurant industry coverage, recruits and supervises freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts, and carries out special projects. This is a full-time position based in Phoenix. Salary range is 45K-55K, depending on qualifications. Benefits include, but are not limited to, paid time off, 401K, flexible spending accounts, medical/dental/vision insurance.

Qualified candidates for this full-time position should:

*Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry
*Be able to write well-reported and thought-provoking stories
*Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories
*Be able to edit stories quickly and effectively
*Have a strong background in social media and online journalism

If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; the specifics of your editing experience; and your vision for New Times' future coverage. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: PHX-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com. 

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

