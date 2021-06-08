Phoenix New Times Is Looking for a Food Editor

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for an experienced journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way.

The food editor directs New Times’ restaurant industry coverage, recruits and supervises freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts, and carries out special projects. This is a full-time position based in Phoenix. Salary range is 45K-55K, depending on qualifications. Benefits include, but are not limited to, paid time off, 401K, flexible spending accounts, medical/dental/vision insurance.

Qualified candidates for this full-time position should:

*Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry

*Be able to write well-reported and thought-provoking stories

*Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories

*Be able to edit stories quickly and effectively

*Have a strong background in social media and online journalism

If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; the specifics of your editing experience; and your vision for New Times' future coverage. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: PHX-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com.