Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Phoenix New Times Partners with Familystyle Food for a Trove of Recipes

December 2, 2022 1:30PM

Karen Tedesco is the creator of Familystyle Food, a recipe website readers can find on the New Times's homepage.
Karen Tedesco is the creator of Familystyle Food, a recipe website readers can find on the New Times's homepage. Jennifer Lavelle
Phoenix New Times recently partnered with Familystyle Food, a recipe website offering easy, family-style recipes from Karen Tedesco, a professionally trained chef, cookbook author and former food editor at the Village Voice in New York.

You'll find the Familystyle Food section on our homepage. As you're perusing our site, if those classic Italian meatballs look amazing, then a recipe for dinner is just a click away.

That's how I came across the Tuscan tomato basil soup (pappa al pomodoro) recipe. It uses just a few ingredients — tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil — but instead of a dairy product to thicken the soup, it calls for crusty bread. It works perfectly.
click to enlarge
Karen Tedesco is the creator of Familystyle Food, a recipe website readers can find on the New Times's homepage.
Jennifer Lavelle


Tedesco's love for food and cooking grew from time spent around the kitchen table with her Italian-American family. That meatball recipe is her mother's. Her recipe includes helpful tips to make superior meatballs (which include, in part, ground beef chuck for a higher fat content and milk-soaked bread crumbs). There's also a tip on how to make the dish gluten-free.

We asked Tedesco about what goes into creating such a large trove of recipes, including who gets to taste-test the dishes and how many times it takes to perfect one recipe.

"It really depends on the dish," Tedesco says. "Most of the time I'll test a recipe at least twice before publishing. Although I might nail the exact ingredients, process, and timing on the first go, I often cook it again and refine the details even after I publish it. That's the beauty of having a dynamic recipe site where I can make tweaks and changes that appear instantly."

Family, friends, and neighbors get to enjoy most of the test-runs.

Familystyle Food recipes are broken into categories, such as trending (creamy turkey pumpkin chili), Mediterranean, chicken, vegetarian and vegan, plus clusters of recipes embedded in those groups, including 25 simple vegetarian recipes.

So in addition to reading about great restaurants around the Valley, we also now have great recipes from Familystyle Food.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation