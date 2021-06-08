Here Are All the Phoenix Restaurants That Opened and Closed in May

New York-style pies are available at Artichoke's Basille's Pizza.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Last month, we welcomed Renata's Hearth — an addition to the Biltmore restaurant scene. We also lost several restaurants, like Rula Bula Irish Pub and Nicantoni's Pizzeria, that have been Valley staples for years. Check out the latest food scene gains and losses.

OPENINGS

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza 6031 North Sixth Street, #1



New York-based pizzeria Artichoke Basille's Pizza opened its second location in Uptown Phoenix. There are 11 varieties of pies available. But, of course, all pizzas are made New York-style.

Brooklyn V's Pizza 4991 South Alma School Road, Chandler



Brooklyn V's Pizza, a family-owned pizzeria, has opened its fourth location, this time in Chandler. Grab a four-inch pie for $15.50 and an 18-inch for $17.75. The signature pizza is the V’s Three Meat with sausage, pepperoni, and meatballs.

Campo Italian 8260 North Hayden Road, Suite A102, Scottsdale



Chef Jeremy Pacheco with the help of chef Alex Stratta has opened Campo Italian, another restaurant under the Genuine Concepts umbrella. As patrons might expect, the restaurants are serving pizzas, pocket sandwiches, and pastas.

EXPAND Healthy eats are available at CoreLife Eatery in Gilbert. CoreLife Eatery

CoreLife Eatery 1555 North Higley Road, Suite C-105, Gilbert



Former NFL player Adam Archuleta is a managing partner in the new fast-casual healthy restaurant, CoreLife Eatery. This is the Valley's second location which offers salads, grain, and rice bowls. The menu includes only grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken, and pork, as well as cage-free eggs.

Crazy Tuna 941 East Elliot Road, #13, Chandler



An all-you-can-eat sushi bar, Crazy Tuna, makes its debut in Chandler. The adult buffet costs $21.95 for lunch or $27.95 for dinner or weekends. Children's buffet, ages three to nine, costs $13.95.

El Charro Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge 105 North Country Club, Mesa



El Charro Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge opened in Mesa. El Charro only will do takeout orders on a limited menu of tacos, burros, and tamales.

EXPAND By the Bucket opens its fourth location in Ahwatukee. Lauren Cusimano

By the Bucket 1420 East Chandler Boulevard, Ahwatukee



Craving spaghetti and meatballs by the bucket? Ahwatukee is the site of the fourth By the Bucket in the Valley. Huge portions of spaghetti, garlic bread, and meatballs are available on the menu.

Over Easy 1941 West Guadalupe Road, #105, Mesa



Family-friendly breakfast joint Over Easy opens another location in Mesa. Pancakes, eggs, hash browns, and other breakfast and brunch faves are available.

EXPAND Picazzo's expands into Gilbert. Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen 884 East Williams Field Road, #102, Gilbert



Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen expands its reach in the Valley by adding a location in Gilbert. Pizza and other entrees like salads, pasta, and quinoa bowls are also available. Menu items can be made vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.

Pork on a Fork 1972 North Alma School Road, Chandler



The first east Valley location of Pork on a Fork has opened in Chandler. Expect the same signature slow-cooked barbecue dishes. Other items include nachos, brisket chili, loaded baked potato with toppings like smoked turkey and bologna.

5th Street Burgers and Fries 1158 West Washington Street, Tempe



The American comfort food spot 5th Street Burgers and Fries began as a takeout-only concept. But now the eatery has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Tempe. The menu offers 19 specialty burgers, variations of loaded fries, sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and sliders.

EXPAND Renata's Hearth is the latest addition at the Biltmore. Renata's Hearth

Renata's Hearth 2400 East Missouri Avenue



The Arizona Biltmore added Renata's Hearth to its list of dining options. Chef Jesus Figueroa Ortega, formerly of Tarbell's and Cafe Monarch, is now serving dishes like whole Jidori chicken, grilled king salmon, and wagyu New York steak. The restaurant is accompanied by The Spire Bar, an outdoor cocktail concept.

The Taco Spot 325 West Elliot Road #101, Tempe



The Taco Spot opened its second location in Tempe. The restaurant offers tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, vampiros, and nachos.

Woo Woo Burgers 7221 West Ray Road Chandler



The owners of Z'Tejas Grill have opened a ghost kitchen in Chandler called Woo Woo Burgers. Expect chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and sweet potatoes are on the menu.

EXPAND Rula Bula will leave the Andre Building after nearly 21 years on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe. Lauren Cusimano

NOTABLE CLOSINGS

Rúla Búla Irish Pub and Restaurant

After 21 years, Rula Bula Irish Pub and Restaurant is closing its doors. The historic building was purchased by a new development company and didn't offer the establishment an extension on the lease.

At My Place Cafe

After five years, the Filipino restaurant, At My Place Cafe, in Mesa is closing. There are plans to reopen the restaurant across from the Chandler Fashion Center in September.

Bandera

Phoenix-based Hillstone Group closes Bandera in Old Town Scottsdale after nearly 30 years in business. The restaurant was popular for its comfort food and rotisserie chicken.

Nicantoni's Pizzeria

After 33-years, Vic Buono plans to retire and close his restaurant, Nicantoni's Pizzeria, in Mesa.

Schmear Bagelry & Cafe

Owners Matt and Lindsay Aronson will close Schmear Bagelry & Cafe after two years in business. This is the first bagel shop in Queen Creek.

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

After a 15-year run, Garcia's Mexican Restaurant is saying goodbye to Chandler. There are plans for another eatery to move into the unoccupied space.

Hooters



The Hooters location in Peoria is closing after 18 years in business.