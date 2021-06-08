 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Closed for Business |

Here Are All the Phoenix Restaurants That Opened and Closed in May

Rudri Patel | June 8, 2021 | 9:41pm
New York-style pies are available at Artichoke's Basille's Pizza.
New York-style pies are available at Artichoke's Basille's Pizza.
Artichoke Basille's Pizza
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Last month, we welcomed Renata's Hearth — an addition to the Biltmore restaurant scene. We also lost several restaurants, like Rula Bula Irish Pub and Nicantoni's Pizzeria, that have been Valley staples for years. Check out the latest food scene gains and losses.

OPENINGS

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

6031 North Sixth Street, #1


New York-based pizzeria Artichoke Basille's Pizza opened its second location in Uptown Phoenix. There are 11 varieties of pies available. But, of course, all pizzas are made New York-style.

Related Stories

Brooklyn V's Pizza

4991 South Alma School Road, Chandler


Brooklyn V's Pizza, a family-owned pizzeria, has opened its fourth location, this time in Chandler. Grab a four-inch pie for $15.50 and an 18-inch for $17.75. The signature pizza is the V’s Three Meat with sausage, pepperoni, and meatballs.

Campo Italian

8260 North Hayden Road, Suite A102, Scottsdale


Chef Jeremy Pacheco with the help of chef Alex Stratta has opened Campo Italian, another restaurant under the Genuine Concepts umbrella. As patrons might expect, the restaurants are serving pizzas, pocket sandwiches, and pastas.

Healthy eats are available at CoreLife Eatery in Gilbert.EXPAND
Healthy eats are available at CoreLife Eatery in Gilbert.
CoreLife Eatery

CoreLife Eatery

1555 North Higley Road, Suite C-105, Gilbert


Former NFL player Adam Archuleta is a managing partner in the new fast-casual healthy restaurant, CoreLife Eatery. This is the Valley's second location which offers salads, grain, and rice bowls. The menu includes only grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken, and pork, as well as cage-free eggs.

Crazy Tuna

941 East Elliot Road, #13, Chandler


An all-you-can-eat sushi bar, Crazy Tuna, makes its debut in Chandler. The adult buffet costs $21.95 for lunch or $27.95 for dinner or weekends. Children's buffet, ages three to nine, costs $13.95.

El Charro Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

105 North Country Club, Mesa


El Charro Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge opened in Mesa. El Charro only will do takeout orders on a limited menu of tacos, burros, and tamales.

By the Bucket opens its fourth location in Ahwatukee.EXPAND
By the Bucket opens its fourth location in Ahwatukee.
Lauren Cusimano

By the Bucket

1420 East Chandler Boulevard, Ahwatukee


Craving spaghetti and meatballs by the bucket? Ahwatukee is the site of the fourth By the Bucket in the Valley. Huge portions of spaghetti, garlic bread, and meatballs are available on the menu.

Over Easy

1941 West Guadalupe Road, #105, Mesa


Family-friendly breakfast joint Over Easy opens another location in Mesa. Pancakes, eggs, hash browns, and other breakfast and brunch faves are available.

Picazzo's expands into Gilbert.EXPAND
Picazzo's expands into Gilbert.
Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

884 East Williams Field Road, #102, Gilbert


Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen expands its reach in the Valley by adding a location in Gilbert. Pizza and other entrees like salads, pasta, and quinoa bowls are also available. Menu items can be made vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.

Pork on a Fork

1972 North Alma School Road, Chandler


The first east Valley location of Pork on a Fork has opened in Chandler. Expect the same signature slow-cooked barbecue dishes. Other items include nachos, brisket chili, loaded baked potato with toppings like smoked turkey and bologna.

5th Street Burgers and Fries

1158 West Washington Street, Tempe


The American comfort food spot 5th Street Burgers and Fries began as a takeout-only concept. But now the eatery has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Tempe. The menu offers 19 specialty burgers, variations of loaded fries, sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and sliders.

Renata's Hearth is the latest addition at the Biltmore.EXPAND
Renata's Hearth is the latest addition at the Biltmore.
Renata's Hearth

Renata's Hearth

2400 East Missouri Avenue


The Arizona Biltmore added Renata's Hearth to its list of dining options. Chef Jesus Figueroa Ortega, formerly of Tarbell's and Cafe Monarch, is now serving dishes like whole Jidori chicken, grilled king salmon, and wagyu New York steak. The restaurant is accompanied by The Spire Bar, an outdoor cocktail concept.

The Taco Spot

325 West Elliot Road #101, Tempe


The Taco Spot opened its second location in Tempe. The restaurant offers tacos, burritos, tortas, quesadillas, vampiros, and nachos.

Woo Woo Burgers

7221 West Ray Road Chandler


The owners of Z'Tejas Grill have opened a ghost kitchen in Chandler called Woo Woo Burgers. Expect chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and sweet potatoes are on the menu.

Rula Bula will leave the Andre Building after nearly 21 years on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe.EXPAND
Rula Bula will leave the Andre Building after nearly 21 years on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe.
Lauren Cusimano

NOTABLE CLOSINGS

Rúla Búla Irish Pub and Restaurant

After 21 years, Rula Bula Irish Pub and Restaurant is closing its doors. The historic building was purchased by a new development company and didn't offer the establishment an extension on the lease.

At My Place Cafe

After five years, the Filipino restaurant, At My Place Cafe, in Mesa is closing. There are plans to reopen the restaurant across from the Chandler Fashion Center in September.

Bandera

Phoenix-based Hillstone Group closes Bandera in Old Town Scottsdale after nearly 30 years in business. The restaurant was popular for its comfort food and rotisserie chicken.

Nicantoni's Pizzeria

After 33-years, Vic Buono plans to retire and close his restaurant, Nicantoni's Pizzeria, in Mesa.

Schmear Bagelry & Cafe

Owners Matt and Lindsay Aronson will close Schmear Bagelry & Cafe after two years in business. This is the first bagel shop in Queen Creek.

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

After a 15-year run, Garcia's Mexican Restaurant is saying goodbye to Chandler. There are plans for another eatery to move into the unoccupied space.

Hooters

The Hooters location in Peoria is closing after 18 years in business.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.