Veteran restaurateur crafts new concept for Gilbert

click to enlarge Many know Barber from his concept Aftermath Bar & Kitchen, which opened in uptown Phoenix in 2021. Aftermath Bar & Kitchen

Rosewood

Opening January 2026

366 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

Restaurateur and Arizona native Charles Barber Jr. has wanted to open a restaurant in downtown Gilbert for 10 years. His dream will become a reality when Rosewood opens in January 2026.“I have family, friends and roots in Gilbert,” says Barber, who lives just a few blocks from the new restaurant. “The space in downtown Gilbert became available at a great time, and I feel like it’s coming full circle for me after opening restaurants in other parts of the Valley over the past several years.”Barber’s vision for Rosewood is to bring a sophisticated dining experience to the space, which formerly housed The Bar. The restaurant will feature a chef-driven menu and a refined ambiance with brick accents and chandeliers, ideal for a date night or an evening with friends.“As a local who dines in downtown Gilbert regularly, I’m creating a place I’d be excited to go for dinner with great food and cocktails, exceptional service, an upscale and relaxing atmosphere and a late-night lounge,” Barber says.Barber has been in the restaurant business in Arizona for more than two decades. After spending over 15 years at Zinc Bistro in Scottsdale, Barber and acclaimed chef Dom Ruggiero opened Hush Public House in Scottsdale in 2019 to industry accolades and public praise.Barber left Hush to open Aftermath Bar & Kitchen in 2021 as an approachable, upscale neighborhood spot in uptown Phoenix. In December 2023, he opened Born & Bred (the name is a nod to Barber’s East Valley upbringing) in downtown Chandler, followed by a Scottsdale location a few months later.“I really love the process of creating a concept and menu,” Barber says. “It’s always exciting to bring a new restaurant to a community.”Barber is bringing employees from his other restaurants to work at Rosewood. The menu is in development, Barber says, noting that the team meets regularly to discuss the food and cocktails.“We have so many talented chefs and mixologists in our company that it’s a team effort to create and evolve the menu,” Barber says.Some items will include seasonal vegetables, handmade pasta and steaks. And Barber notes that he’ll chart new territory at Rosewood.“I don’t plan to have popular items from my other restaurants, like the fan favorite Aftermath burger at Rosewood, because people can get that in Phoenix or Chandler. I want to offer something different and special in downtown Gilbert that people can’t get somewhere else,” Barber says.The cocktail menu will include classic tipples, as well as classics with a twist “to make them our own,” Barber says.While he's excited to welcome customers to his latest spot, he says he’s not rushing the process.“I’m taking the time to plan the menu and decide how the lights will look, what the music will be, how dishes will be plated and how we can provide the best possible guest experience,” he says.Barber plans to spend a lot of time at Rosewood when it opens, and will be “the face at the front of house,” he says, in efforts to introduce himself and connect with customers who may become regulars.For Barber, some of those Gilbert customers may even be family.“This restaurant is very special to me and I want it to be special to the community,” he says. “I’m where I’ve wanted to be for a long time. I love the values and charm of Gilbert, and I’m thrilled for Rosewood to be a part of it.”