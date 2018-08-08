Welcome to the D List: 17 Restaurants Bomb July Health Inspections

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

July 2018 was a sorry month in restaurant health inspections. The Maricopa County health inspector dropped Ds on 17 restaurants. There was mold. There were bathrooms without soap. There were raw eggs, reused disposable gloves, and even a fridge that couldn't keep food cool. Here is last month's D List:

Barro's Pizza

2485 East Baseline Road, #158

"No hand soap was available at the hand sink near the office, as well as in the men's bathroom. PIC refilled the hand soap at both sinks upon request. Please ensure hand soap is available at all hand sinks for proper hand washing."