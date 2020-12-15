Where to Get Your Holiday 2020 Tamales in Greater Phoenix

Is your Christmastime tamalada (or tamale-making party) not happening this year? If so, and you’d rather not shoulder all that responsibility — or spend a full day in the kitchen — Valley restaurants are offering packs of tamales for takeout. Here are five.

Jalapeño Inferno Multiple Locations



From now till December 31, Jalapeño Inferno is offering tamales for pickup. The warm little savory treats come in two flavors — the “World Famous” sweet green corn and red chile beef. Cost is $38 per dozen, but, for every dozen or order, you get six bonus tamales. Tamales are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all three locations (Pinnacle Peak, DC Ranch, and Park West).

Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue



The new restaurant at FOUND:RE Hotel is offering sweet corn tamales, which will be served with cheese and salsa verde for $5 a pop (or five for $18, or 10 for $30). Pre-orders from Match Market & Bar must be in by Saturday, December 19, for pickup between noon and 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 24.

EXPAND Barrio Queen has sauce options, too. Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen Multiple Locations



This local chain has recently launched a new seasonal menu item — Barrio Queen Tamales. Options include green chile pork, red chile chicken, and vegetarian, and your sauce choices are green tomatillo or red enchilada. Tamales are available in orders of six for $17 or a full dozen for $30 (with 24-hour’s notice is required for all orders). Orders can be placed in-store or through Barrio Queen’s online order form.

Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants Multiple Locations



All seven locations of Macayo’s are offering tamales to go. Flavors include red beef and green corn for $5.99 apiece, $24.99 for a half dozen, and $39.99 for a full dozen. And for a snack in the car on the way home, there are also green corn tamale bites available — mini tamales coated in panko crumbs, deep-fried, and sided with Macayo’s Baja sauce.

Santos Tamale Kitchen 5707 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale



A one-stop shop when it comes to this dish, Santos Tamale Kitchen in downtown Glendale offers a full menu of tamales. Flavors include the Amor (slow-cooked lean beef), the Negro Santo (Oaxacan mole negro de pollo), and the Fuerza (plant-based chorizo). Cost is two for $8, six for $23, and a dozen for $42 (plus, mini tamales are $2 and tamale bites are $1.50).

