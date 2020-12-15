 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Holidays |

Where to Get Your Holiday 2020 Tamales in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | December 15, 2020 | 6:00am
Tamales are not hard to find this time of year.EXPAND
Tamales are not hard to find this time of year.
Jalapeño Inferno
AA

Is your Christmastime tamalada (or tamale-making party) not happening this year? If so, and you’d rather not shoulder all that responsibility — or spend a full day in the kitchen — Valley restaurants are offering packs of tamales for takeout. Here are five.

Jalapeño Inferno

Multiple Locations


From now till December 31, Jalapeño Inferno is offering tamales for pickup. The warm little savory treats come in two flavors — the “World Famous” sweet green corn and red chile beef. Cost is $38 per dozen, but, for every dozen or order, you get six bonus tamales. Tamales are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all three locations (Pinnacle Peak, DC Ranch, and Park West).

Match Market & Bar

1100 North Central Avenue


The new restaurant at FOUND:RE Hotel is offering sweet corn tamales, which will be served with cheese and salsa verde for $5 a pop (or five for $18, or 10 for $30). Pre-orders from Match Market & Bar must be in by Saturday, December 19, for pickup between noon and 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 24.

Related Stories

Barrio Queen has sauce options, too.EXPAND
Barrio Queen has sauce options, too.
Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen

Multiple Locations


This local chain has recently launched a new seasonal menu item — Barrio Queen Tamales. Options include green chile pork, red chile chicken, and vegetarian, and your sauce choices are green tomatillo or red enchilada. Tamales are available in orders of six for $17 or a full dozen for $30 (with 24-hour’s notice is required for all orders). Orders can be placed in-store or through Barrio Queen’s online order form.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants

Multiple Locations


All seven locations of Macayo’s are offering tamales to go. Flavors include red beef and green corn for $5.99 apiece, $24.99 for a half dozen, and $39.99 for a full dozen. And for a snack in the car on the way home, there are also green corn tamale bites available — mini tamales coated in panko crumbs, deep-fried, and sided with Macayo’s Baja sauce.

Santos Tamale Kitchen

5707 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale


A one-stop shop when it comes to this dish, Santos Tamale Kitchen in downtown Glendale offers a full menu of tamales. Flavors include the Amor (slow-cooked lean beef), the Negro Santo (Oaxacan mole negro de pollo), and the Fuerza (plant-based chorizo). Cost is two for $8, six for $23, and a dozen for $42 (plus, mini tamales are $2 and tamale bites are $1.50).

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.