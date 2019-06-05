Phoenix's Steak 44 Makes OpenTable's Top 100 List for a Big Night Out

Steak 44 has been named one of OpenTable’s 2019 List of the 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out. And that’s not all: The steakhouse was the only restaurant in Phoenix to make the final cut.

And though Steak 44 made the same list in 2018, it’s still a big deal.

OpenTable scoured the nation, analyzing more than 12 million restaurant reviews, taking a close look at over 30,000 restaurants across the country. Both Steak 44 and sister restaurant Steak 48 in Houston are found on the list, together, which takes away the thrill of seeing the word "Phoenix" on the list, but oh well.

Booths looking into the kitchen at Steak 44 in Phoenix. Jackie Mercandetti

Both restaurants happen to be owned by local restaurateurs Jeff and Mike Mastro, their father Dennis Mastro, and partner Scott Troilo. This is the same team behind Dominick’s Steakhouse and Ocean 44.

“We are honored and excited to be recognized by OpenTable," Jeff Mastro said in a press release. "We always strive to offer the best food, drinks, and experiences to our valued customers."

And it makes sense to make this list.

Steak 44 is an exciting place to have dinner. Aside from the upscale menu, there’s a raw bar, craft cocktail menu, and some desirable desserts. There’s also a full exhibition kitchen, a 3,000-bottle wine vault, a patio, a fireplace — we could go on.

Reservations can be made online or by phone. For more information, see the Steak 44 website.