Seattle's Famous Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Will Stop in Scottsdale Later This Summer

Seattle’s beloved Piroshky Piroshky popup is coming to Scottsdale on August 28th.

Open since 1992, the bakery sells piroshkies — Russian handheld pies with sweet or savory fillings. The popups, which started in Seattle and expanded nationwide, were a response to the pandemic. When sales dropped dramatically, owner Olga Sagan switched to her food truck and began delivering online orders around town. She expanded to neighboring cities, then Oregon. Now the bakery delivers to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, California, Montana, Texas, Utah, Arkansas, Illinois, and the District of Columbia.

Historically, people have filled piroshkies with their leftover meat, potatoes, cabbage, or whatever was at hand.

“You can put your neighbor’s keys in it,” says Sagan, laughing. Now, it’s grab-and-go street food, and most countries offer a version of it (think empanadas, samosas, pierogis, pasties). Sky's the limit for the fillings. Piroshkies can be stuffed in yeasted dough, pastry, even bread. They can be fried or baked.

Egg and cheese piroshky topped with Tillamook cheese Piroshky Piroshky

Piroshky Piroshky bakes its pastries. It uses sweet or savory yeasted dough and layered sweet dough, all made in-house, or puff pastry. The extensive menu offers multiple sections: Sweets, Savory, Stand Together Northwest, Partner items, and Merchandise. (Stand Together Northwest means every item in the pastry is local to the Northwest.) Tillamook cheese comes from Oregon, and sausage and beef come from local farms. Last year, Piroshky Piroshky collaborated with local chefs who created new fillings for the pastries. It also worked with Off the Rez for a Native American bison and rice piroshky.

About 30 to 40 percent of the fillings are original Russian recipes on the menu since it opened nearly 30 years ago. The rest comes from other cultures. Sausage, Thai pork, and chicken curry are a few examples of savory pies. Orange cream, cardamom and cinnamon, and chocolate hazelnut are some of the sweet pies.

If none of those interest you, get the dough balls and make your own version of piroshky. The dough balls lend themselves well to pizza and cinnamon rolls as well.

As for the Phoenix popup, here's how it works:

You have until 2 p.m. on August 27th to place your order, which you pick up on the 28th. Don't wait until the last second, though. The bakery has sold out ahead of the cutoff on a few occasions. The pop-up will be at Trevor’s Liquor, 7340 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale, between 4 and 6 p.m. The pastries are already baked and frozen. All you have to do is reheat them.

And they come well-recommended. After visiting the Piroshky Piroshky bakery in 2007, the late Anthony Bourdain said, “If these guys were down the street from me, I’d go on a bender and eat this for two months."