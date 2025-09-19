Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

Cajun Breakfast Joint, the popular roving brunch spot known for beignets, Cajun chicken and waffles and morning bowls, will start a residency at the acclaimed Southern eatery CC’s on Central on Oct. 1.
Rexford White and his Cajun Breakfast Joint team will take the morning shift at the restaurant, located between two office towers on Central and Edgemont avenues, offering eats from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, Sharon Cunningham and her crew will clock in, offering CC’s fried chicken, shrimp and grits and po'boys from 2 to 7 p.m.
“We can complement what each other has to offer,” says Cunningham, who founded CC’s with her son Devan in 2023. CC’s pushed its hours and refreshed the menu (including the addition of Sharon’s award-winning fried chicken). Devan also took a step back from the restaurant’s daily operations.
But in the months following, customers missed the breakfast options. Amid requests from the office building owner and tenants, Sharon Cunningham says she made the decision to bring breakfast back.
Meanwhile, White was on the hunt for his next spot to pop up. Cajun Breakfast Joint debuted in Chandler in July 2024, followed by a three-month residency at Tempe Eats, which ended in July. Since then, Cajun Breakfast Joint has served beignets and Crunchy Seafood Roll-Pops at 808 Social in Peoria.
“I think it’s bringing exposure for both of us, because where I’m located, it’s a tricky spot, so sometimes people don’t know,” Cunningham says. “I think it’s a win.”
Fans of Cajun Breakfast Joint have been hitting up White daily since he left the Tempe food hall. The opportunity to team up with CC’s was enticing, and he feels optimistic that “we’re gonna pack that place out.”
“I’m excited about it,” White says. “You got a gazillion people right there.”
Cajun Breakfast Joint will be open seven days a week, while CC’s will continue to be closed Sundays and Mondays. Cunningham says she appreciates guests’ patience as the two kick off this partnership.
The CC's owner has previously opened her kitchen to others for collaborations and pop-up events in an effort to make the most of the space. This has also brought more good food to the neighborhood.
“We’re a community and we should be working together to help each other to succeed,” she says.
CC's on Central and Cajun Breakfast JointResidency begins Oct. 1
2800 N. Central Ave. A100