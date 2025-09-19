 Popular Cajun brunch spot will pop up at midtown Phoenix restaurant | Phoenix New Times
Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

The talented chefs will be working under one roof to offer Creole and Cajun-inspired eats all day.
September 19, 2025
Image: Rexford White's Cajun Breakfast Joint has popped up around the Valley in Chandler, Tempe and Peoria. Now, the brunch spot is heading to midtown Phoenix.
Rexford White's Cajun Breakfast Joint has popped up around the Valley in Chandler, Tempe and Peoria. Now, the brunch spot is heading to midtown Phoenix. Sara Crocker
Two Southern restaurants will soon be working under one roof, serving Creole and Cajun-inspired eats.

Cajun Breakfast Joint, the popular roving brunch spot known for beignets, Cajun chicken and waffles and morning bowls, will start a residency at the acclaimed Southern eatery CC’s on Central on Oct. 1.

Rexford White and his Cajun Breakfast Joint team will take the morning shift at the restaurant, located between two office towers on Central and Edgemont avenues, offering eats from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, Sharon Cunningham and her crew will clock in, offering CC’s fried chicken, shrimp and grits and po'boys from 2 to 7 p.m.

“We can complement what each other has to offer,” says Cunningham, who founded CC’s with her son Devan in 2023.
CC's on Central, founded by chef Devan and Sharon Cunningham, has partnered with Cajun Breakfast Joint.
CC’s originally started as a breakfast and lunch spot geared toward the office crowd. As the restaurant’s notoriety grew with occasional evening and weekend events, customers soon urged the Cunninghams to offer later hours. Earlier this year, CC’s pushed its hours and refreshed the menu (including the addition of Sharon’s award-winning fried chicken). Devan also took a step back from the restaurant’s daily operations.

But in the months following, customers missed the breakfast options. Amid requests from the office building owner and tenants, Sharon Cunningham says she made the decision to bring breakfast back.

Meanwhile, White was on the hunt for his next spot to pop up. Cajun Breakfast Joint debuted in Chandler in July 2024, followed by a three-month residency at Tempe Eats, which ended in July. Since then, Cajun Breakfast Joint has served beignets and Crunchy Seafood Roll-Pops at 808 Social in Peoria.

Cajun Breakfast Joint's Crunchy Seafood Roll-Pops, crispy eggrolls stuffed with crab, shrimp, mozzarella and Cajun seasoning, will be served during its residency at CC's on Central.
Cunningham reached out to White after coming across the restaurant on social media. She’s looking forward to working with someone new and seeing how the two spots can lean on each other.

“I think it’s bringing exposure for both of us, because where I’m located, it’s a tricky spot, so sometimes people don’t know,” Cunningham says. “I think it’s a win.”

Fans of Cajun Breakfast Joint have been hitting up White daily since he left the Tempe food hall. The opportunity to team up with CC’s was enticing, and he feels optimistic that “we’re gonna pack that place out.”

“I’m excited about it,” White says. “You got a gazillion people right there.”

Cajun Breakfast Joint will be open seven days a week, while CC’s will continue to be closed Sundays and Mondays. Cunningham says she appreciates guests’ patience as the two kick off this partnership.

The CC's owner has previously opened her kitchen to others for collaborations and pop-up events in an effort to make the most of the space. This has also brought more good food to the neighborhood.

“We’re a community and we should be working together to help each other to succeed,” she says.

CC's on Central and Cajun Breakfast Joint

Residency begins Oct. 1
2800 N. Central Ave. A100
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
