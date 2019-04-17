Not Your Nana's Pot Brownies: Upscale Cannabis-Infused Fare in Phoenix for 4/20

The date brownie from Flourish is just one of chef Curry's specialties.

Remember the days when you indulged in pot brownies with your stoner friends? You were basically paralyzed and attached to a musty red couch, lying there helplessly, cracking up over your latest kill on Grand Theft Auto.

Now that you're all grown up and marijuana is (almost) legal, you don’t have to put yourself through that type of tortured ecstasy. There are organized dispensaries now, and full kitchens dedicated to this cuisine, all across greater Phoenix. These Valley spots are infusing Mary Jane into meals and snacks for medical marijuana cardholders, sans stinky couch and college roommates.

EXPAND Payton Curry (left) of Flourish — an Arizona line of THC-infused edibles — with Hempful Farms founder Chris Martin (right). Ray Stern

Flourish Cannabis Multiple Locations



Chef Payton Curry of Flourish Cannabis is no novice to the industry — in fact, GreenState 2018’s cannabis awards named him best chef. Curry “focuses on the science of making great edibles,” leaving out processed additives, limiting sugars, and working with local farmers and suppliers to source the freshest ingredients. You’ll find date brownies, s’mores, cookies, and honey among his curated menu.

Flourish began out of a small cookery in Williams, Arizona, and now stocks over 50 dispensaries around Arizona and California. Find chef Curry’s edibles at Harvest in Scottsdale and Tempe, Herbal Wellness Center in Phoenix, and many other dispensaries throughout the state. Check out the Flourish Cannabis website for recipes.

Hempful Farms' fresh baked hemp cinnamon rolls are a sweet addition to your meal. Courtesy of Hempful Farms Cafe

Hempful Farms Cafe & Shop 1756 West Bell Road



Hempful Farms Cafe & Shop likes to think of itself as a “Cracker Barrel-style, hemp-infused cafe and shop.” Its cannabinoid-enriched menu is centered around the all-powerful hemp plant, which the shop says is rich in all 10 essential amino acids, and packed with omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids.

And this is real food we’re talking about here. Meals. Go for a ham-and-Swiss frittata or biscuits and gravy for breakfast, then try a burger or grilled cheese sandwich with tomatoes and bacon for lunch. Don’t forget to add on a cinnamon roll to keep your taste buds buzzing. And you can sip on some green as well: Beverages are infused with hemp protein powder.

KIVA's chocolate covered blueberry Terra Bites will take your edible game to the next level. Courtesy of KIVA Confections

KIVA Confections — Monarch, Powered by Medmen 8729 East Manzanita Drive, Scottsdale



KIVA Confections strives to make edibles that redefine the genre. Based out of California, its award-winning chocolate bars are offered in both milk and dark chocolate at various potencies. Mix it up with other products like gummies, mints, and terra bites — either blueberries or espresso beans dipped in chocolate.

KIVA’s mints contain just 2.5 milligrams of THC each, great for maintaining a buzz or getting your feet wet. And its stringent lab testing programs keep pesticides and heavy metals out of the product, ensuring a clean output every time. Find KIVA Confections at Monarch, Powered by Medmen in Scottsdale.

EXPAND Executive chef Carylann Principal whips up hot and fresh food at the Mint Dispensary in Tempe. Courtesy of The Mint Dispensary

Mint Cafe

5210 South Priest Drive, Tempe



As many have heard or thrown money at, the Mint Dispensary has added a cafe to its Tempe location. Serving carryout breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, this spot is a munchie-lover’s paradise. As a cancer survivor, chef Carylann Principal firmly believes in the healing power of cannabis, which she exhibits in her full-service medical cannabis kitchen.

The menu at Mint Cafe is composed of casual, almost bar-like fare, like pizza, wings, burgers, and street tacos. Meals and snacks range in dosage from 10 milligrams and up, so even a novice can indulge without fear of the aforementioned couch potato syndrome.

EXPAND Belhaus in the Grand Avenue Arts District. Courtesy of Belhaus

VYBES — Belhaus

1301 Grand Avenue, #6



VYBES, based in Los Angeles, is a company aiming to help its customers feel and live better through organic beverages infused with 25 milligrams of hemp CBD. According to its website, “drinking VYBES has the power to change your emotional well-being.” With flavors ranging from strawberry lavender to blueberry mint and peach ginger, you are sure to find a funky flavor just for you.

CBD reportedly regulates the body’s endocannabinoid system, helping to maintain both the mind and body’s balanced well being. The current CBD craze is real, but does this magical substance lives up to its almost impossible hype? The verdict is still out. Bask in the VYBES at Belhaus in the Grand Avenue Arts District.