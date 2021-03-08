 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

| Restaurant News |

Put Away Your Phones and Cough Syrup — The February Restaurant D-List

Lauren Cusimano | March 8, 2021 | 6:00am
Last month's health inspection offenders.EXPAND
Sean Horsburgh/Unsplash
Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and hand-pick observations from the weekly reports, listed below.

Udupi Cafe

1636 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe


“Observed PIC wash their hands for approximately 10 seconds. Discussed with PIC that hands should be washed for 20 seconds using soap and warm water.”

“Observed a grocery store bag containing frozen fried vegetable balls, and another grocery store bag containing frozen fries. PIC removed the food from the bags and placed them in food grade containers.”

“Observed an employees cell phone and their car keys stored on a plate above open spices near the cook line.”

Boba Donuts

1075 North 51st Avenue, #103


“In the baking area on a shelf, observed a can of WD-40 lubricant stored directly next to baking equipment and utensils. Had PIC move the chemical to an area away from food and food contact surfaces.”

“Directly on top of the ice producing machine, observed a small bottle of prescription medication, and small bottle of over the counter cough syrup. Had PIC move these items to a designated area away from food and food contact surfaces.”

“In the back, next to the three compartment sink, observed an opened bag of cake mix that was stored directly on the floor. Had PIC move the bag to 6 inches off the floor.”

