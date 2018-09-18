Now Open: Solid, Elevated Comfort Food in North Scottsdale

Raven Gastropub, an eatery now open in North Scottsdale in the space once home to Lamp Cafe, is cooking its own brand of slightly elevated comfort food. The place claims to serve "American comfort food." Though the menu won't revolutionize gastronomy, there are some solid plates to be eaten here.

The menu includes somewhat eclectic, elevated pub food (Cuban sandwiches, panzanella, chicken souvlaki), and safe, entree-sized comfort foods (beef short ribs with orzo, cheese-and-bacon-stuffed chicken breast).

The former category contains a wealth of sandwiches. Vegetable pita. Pulled pork. That kind of thing. Reuben, club, and roasted turkey with Brie sandwiches can be ordered by the half sandwich.The fish sandwich here is surprisingly enjoyable, with a light, lacy fry and a cloud-light brioche bun bringing some elegance – but not too much – to this humble sandwich that will vaporize memories of that brown matter from the drive-thru.