 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
The dinner crowd starts to arrive at Raven.EXPAND
The dinner crowd starts to arrive at Raven.
Chris Malloy

Now Open: Solid, Elevated Comfort Food in North Scottsdale

Chris Malloy | September 18, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Raven Gastropub, an eatery now open in North Scottsdale in the space once home to Lamp Cafe, is cooking its own brand of slightly elevated comfort food. The place claims to serve "American comfort food." Though the menu won't revolutionize gastronomy, there are some solid plates to be eaten here.

The menu includes somewhat eclectic, elevated pub food (Cuban sandwiches, panzanella, chicken souvlaki), and safe, entree-sized comfort foods (beef short ribs with orzo, cheese-and-bacon-stuffed chicken breast).

Related Stories

The former category contains a wealth of sandwiches. Vegetable pita. Pulled pork. That kind of thing. Reuben, club, and roasted turkey with Brie sandwiches can be ordered by the half sandwich.The fish sandwich here is surprisingly enjoyable, with a light, lacy fry and a cloud-light brioche bun bringing some elegance – but not too much – to this humble sandwich that will vaporize memories of that brown matter from the drive-thru.

Chicken souvlaki buddled in a pitaEXPAND
Chicken souvlaki buddled in a pita
Chris Malloy

To start, aside from the usual suspects (sliders, wings), you can nab fried pickles, bourbon-glazed pork belly, and salmon satay.

Burgers have nice real estate on the Raven menu. Some get interesting. One has pulled pork, candied bacon, and pork belly on top. Another features peanut butter and jelly.

Entrees get serious, but still mess around some.

There is a $17 "grown up mac-n-cheese" built on cavatappi and panko bread crumbs. Other entrees include beef short rib, flank steak with chimichurri, shrimp scampi, and fish and chips.

This neck of North Scottsdale needs more worthwhile sit-down food options. Raven looks to draw some of the hungering crowds.

Raven Gastropub. 8900 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite B1, Scottsdale; 480-219-9334.
Daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >