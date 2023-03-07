 All of the restaurants now open inside Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert | Phoenix New Times
These 9 restaurants are now open at Epicenter in Gilbert

The mixed-use development in Gilbert is home to some of the Valley's top restaurants and bars.
September 6, 2023
Seafood favorite Buck & Rider is the newest restaurant to open at Epicenter in Gilbert.
Buck & Rider
With an array of options, the dining and retail hub Epicenter is buzzing with a number of shops and restaurants having opened their doors over the last several months.

Located in the heart of Agritopia in Gilbert, the high-end integrated mixed-use community touts the walkability of an urban setting, where destinations to quench every craving are just a short stroll away.

Speaking of hankerings, Epicenter’s high-profile restaurant and bar lineup is running on all cylinders with the much-anticipated Buck & Rider recently opening its doors.

Here are nine Epicenter spots to grab bites and sips. Epicenter is located at 3150 E. Ray Road in Gilbert.

Buck & Rider

Suite #194
480-536-9494
The popular fresh oyster and all-things-from-the-sea restaurant makes its way to the East Valley with 9,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space. Regulars will recognize the signature details, like the famous raw bar with time-stamped cards that are constantly updated to reflect the freshness of the sustainable seafood that’s flown in daily. Guests know to flock to the sit-down sushi bar, sip on any of the 12 handcrafted cocktails and indulge in thoughtful seafood platters, aged steaks and luxe dishes such as the B&R Imperial Golden Osetra Caviar. A walnut-topped bar and a custom bronze fountain on the patio commissioned specifically for the Epicenter location are eye-catching details specific to this location.





click to enlarge
Spinato's Pizzeria and Family Kitchen debuted its new vegan pizza at the Gilbert location in Epicenter. Available as a build-your-own option, it is exclusive to this restaurant.
Spinato's Pizzeria and Family Kitchen

Spinato's Pizzeria and Family Kitchen

Suite #128
480-534-8631
The sixth location of Spinato's, a local pizzeria known for its Chicago-style pies, boasts a spacious patio, expansive 4,650-square-foot space to accommodate indoor dining plus large flatscreens to keep everyone entertained. Here, fans can expect the same delicious fare the restaurant has been serving Valley customers for 49 years. The diverse menu features pizzas slathered with its signature sweet sauce, hearty sandwiches stuffed into toasted baguettes, baked calzones filled with spaghetti and meal finales like house-made gelato, tiramisu and cannoli. The Epicenter location is also the debut spot for Spinato’s new vegan pizza, which can be ordered on regular or gluten-free crust as a build-your-own option.

click to enlarge
Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup opened its fifth standalone location in Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert.
Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup

Suite #144
602-279-5080
This family-run eatery’s customizable enchiladas allow customers to craft endless combos with a bevy of options including slow-braised meats, vegetables, Mexican cheeses, and a variety of house-made sauces and salsas. Gadzooks is celebrating its 10th anniversary by opening its fifth standalone location at Epicenter. House-made tortilla soup, street tacos and salads can also be personalized with accouterments like Modelo-braised bison, cornbread, guacamole and honey vinegar slaw. Desserts like the famous pumpkin cookies topped with a brown sugar glaze also grace the menu. Floor-to-ceiling windows make for a naturally-lit 2,100-square-foot space that offers indoor and patio seating.
click to enlarge
The sixth location of Matt’s Big Breakfast recently opened at Epicenter, bringing its famous breakfast dishes such as the Chop & Chick.
Epicenter

Matt's Big Breakfast

Suite #158
480-572-1034
This breakfast and lunch spot that started in a teeny space in downtown Phoenix has achieved a huge loyal following. Credit goes to its hearty and comforting lineup of egg dishes, thick-cut bacon, savory home fries and made-from-scratch melty griddlecakes, tasting so dreamy that the accompanying butter and Vermont maple syrup aren't needed.

In February, Matt’s Big Breakfast opened its sixth location, bringing to Gilbert its famous Salami Scramble with Molinari soppressata, and the Chop & Chick — a glorious duo of two eggs accompanied by a skillet-seared Iowa pork rib chop and potatoes.

click to enlarge
Source is a one-stop-shop with a bakery, wine bar and elegant fast-casual eatery that can effortlessly go from day to night with sandwiches and salads to tapas and pizza.
Epicenter

Source

Suite #104
480-687-7732
Chef Claudio Urciuoli of Pa’la fame chose this Gilbert spot for his Mediterranean-centric Source. Its one-stop-shop approach includes a bakery, wine bar, and elegant fast-casual eatery that can effortlessly go from day to night with sandwiches and salads to tapas and pizza. Urciuoli’s Italian roots are strong on the menu and reflected in dishes such as the Italian farro bowl, antipasti platter with Pecorino Toscano, and the Salsiccia pizza anchored by spicy Italian sausage from Arcadia Meat Market. Keep an eye out for new pantry items on the market shelves that span wines by the bottle and other take-home goodies.

click to enlarge
Belly brings its shareables and fun cocktails to Epicenter in Gilbert.
Epicenter

Belly

Suite #180
480-500-6464
With its second location, Belly’s modern renditions of Vietnamese, Thai, and Japanese dishes find a new audience seeking a chill yet hip atmosphere. Its shareables lineup indicates more-the-merrier items are encouraged, with off-the-grill Vietnamese elote that incorporates coconut sauce and black salt, and a sambal oelek and jalapeño-adorned fiery jackfruit with hoisin sauce. The crispy soft-shell crab bao buns and Vietnamese crab cake also beg for attention. At the bar, natural wines and fun cocktails — the K-Pop Espresso Martini and the meant-to-be-shared booze bomb Belly of the Best, for starters — steal the spotlight.

click to enlarge
UnderTow combines inventive craft cocktails and adventure with its marine-inspired theme and virtual ship voyage.
Grace Stufkosky

UnderTow

Suite #184
602-818-7424
Take a seafaring journey without leaving the city with UnderTow’s legendary maritime environs. Fans of the original Phoenix location know the drill: Guests are whisked away while seated in the belly of a fictional spice trader’s turn-of-the-century clipper ship under the leadership of Captain John Malloy, who encounters a bit more than rough waters along the way. The immersive experience is complemented by libations inspired by the era. The award-winning Barter & Shake team is responsible for a lengthy list that boasts classics like the Blue Hawaii and Jungle Bird. There also are newer takes like the gin-and-rum-based Poseidon’s Court and the clarified milk punch Clear Skies & Tropical Winds. Nonalcoholic cocktails crafted with housemade spirit-free spirits are also on the menu. No food is served here, but fueling up at a nearby spot won’t be difficult.

click to enlarge
The Beer Barn features about 30 or so rotating draft beers plus many more on its huge bottle list.
Epicenter

Beer Barn

Suite #150
480-264-4086
If you prefer your craft beer with sides of yoga, lawn games, and trivia, Beer Barn is your jam. The sister establishment of The Sleepy Whale beer bar and bottle shop in Chandler and The Theodore beer and wine bar and bottle shop in Phoenix offers about 30 or so rotating draft brews. Selections are featured from local businesses, and other Arizona breweries including Flagstaff’s Dark Sky Brewing Company and Tucson’s 1912 Brewing Company, as well as from California, Florida, and Maryland. More can be found on the extensive bottle list, too.

click to enlarge
Choices abound at Peixoto Coffee Roasters, which is among the new establishments now open at Epicenter.
Peixoto Coffee Roasters

Peixoto Coffee Roasters

Suite #100
480-597-7584
Just like the original location in downtown Chandler, the second Peixoto Coffee Roasters shop thrives on its crop-to-cup coffee starting from the family farm in Brazil before reaching the desert, where it is roasted. Grab a bag of direct trade specialty beans, a warming cup of the house drip, cold brews, or espresso concoctions that incorporate housemade syrups. Seasonal specialties include the chipotle mocha, lavender latte, and orange juniper.
Georgann Yara
Georgann Yara is a freelance writer and former newspaper reporter who's also a proud equal opportunity eater. She loves all things Arizona, including the professional sports teams that continue to break her heart. Food, cocktails and cats dominate her IG.
Contact: Georgann Yara

