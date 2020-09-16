5 Spots With Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Dining Specials in Greater Phoenix

Happy almost-Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown this Friday, September 18. It's often celebrated with dishes like apples and honey, which usher in sweetness for the months ahead. Yom Kippur begins Sunday, September 27, followed by a day of fasting from sundown to sundown — culminating in a "break fast" meal of lighter fare like bagels and salads.

For those who don't feel like cooking for any of this, here are five Valley restaurants and shops offering dining deals and meal packages for both holidays.

Chompie's Multiple Locations



For Rosh Hashana, Chompie's is offering a traditional meal for $279 and a basic dinner for $235; both will serve eight people. Dishes include chopped liver, gefilte fish, chicken matzah ball soup, roasted chicken, brisket, and potato pancakes. Among the Yom Kippur meal options are a $20.99 a person lox platter, which comes with assorted bagels, cream cheese, and a vegetable and olive platter. Then there's the salad sampler (with tuna and egg salad) for $11.99 a person, a medium or large fruit salad platter for $49.99 and $69.99, and a dessert platter for $55.99. A la carte options can be added to any feast. Pre-ordering is available now. There's curbside pickup for to-go orders, and delivery for orders more than $200.

EXPAND The Rosh Hashanah plate at Miracle Mile Deli. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street

Enjoy a Rosh Hashanah meal at Miracle Mile Deli through September 19. It's a plate of beef brisket, a cup of matzah ball soup, and a potato pancake with applesauce and sour cream for $14.50. Meat and cheese are also available for purchase by the pound.

New York Bagels 'N Bialys 10320 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



New York Bagels 'N Bialys is offering a Rosh Hashanah dinner with a choice of half chicken, brisket, turkey, and salmon, accompanied by sides like glazed carrots and potato kugel, for $25.99. There's also the "break the fast platter" for Yom Kippur at $29.99, the High Holiday bagel platter at $42.99, and the assorted meat-and-dairy platters starting at $13.99. At least 24 hours notice is required when ordering for the holidays

EXPAND Stock up on fresh dates to use in your holiday recipes. Sphinx Date Company

Sphinx Date Company 3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

The Sphinx Date Company's Palm & Pantry boutique grocery store south of Old Town Scottsdale is now open with offerings from the 2020 seasonal date harvest. It's also perfect timing for those baking with dates for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Sphinx Date Company currently has Medjool dates in stock and expects to have Black Sphinx dates in the coming weeks.

Goldman's Deli 6929 North Hayden Road, Suite C1, Scottsdale



You're encouraged to order for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur at Goldman's Deli. Rosh Hashanah menu items range from brisket and roast chicken to sweet and sour cabbage soup and plain and raisin challah. For Yom Kippur, there's fish, salad, and breakfast trays. Holiday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 18, 19, and 27, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 28.

