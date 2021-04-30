Roundup: Korea Mart Is Closed, JINYA Ramen Is Here, and More Phoenix Food News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It’s Friday, and we have five slabs of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Shall we recap?

Introducing Super Mac Bros and Protein & Poke — AKA a Ghost Truck

The teams at Aioli Gourmet Burgers and Modern Tortilla have started a food truck that will serve loaded mac and cheese, poke, teriyaki rice bowls, tacos, elote, and churros. The two concepts, which will serve out of one truck, are called Super Mac Bros and Protein & Poke. Aioli will utilize its commercial kitchen space, BLT Kitchens, to truck out menu items like the Rosalina Southwest Mac and Hawaiian Tuna Poke. Catch them at food truck gatherings or book ‘em for a private event.

Register for the Community Facility Strategic Planning & Workshop

From 9 to 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, May 1, you can join the Nalwoodi Denzhone: Strength and Beauty Community (NDC) – Community Facility Strategic Planning webinar. It’s an online discussion and a virtual tour of Local First Arizona’s commercial kitchen, and you’ll get an appearance from chef-instructor Gabe Gardner. The event is free. Just RSVP via allegra.mount@aatechsolar.com.

Mesa’s Korea Mart Has Closed

Korea Mart, a Korean grocery store open since 2017, closed this week at 1350 South Longmore in Mesa. The supermarket anchoring Three Fountains Plaza was owned by Seong Lee, who told The Arizona Republic there was "too much competition" from nearby Asian grocery stores like H Mart, Asiana Market, AZ International Marketplace, and Mekong Supermarket. Lee says he has no plans to start a new business at this time.

EXPAND JINYA Ramen Bar is now open in Chandler. JINYA Ramen Bar

JINYA Ramen Bar Is Opening Its First Arizona Spot

The California-based JINYA Ramen Bar opened its first Arizona location this week. The modern Japanese restaurant arrived at 130 South Arizona Avenue in downtown Chandler and served its first bowl of Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen on Thursday, April 29. One very cool thing about JINYA? The noodles are handmade, and the broth is simmered for 20 hours. There’s also a $10 ramen special happening from now till May 5.

Keep This Date Open for Barkeeps

Attention those who have been literally moving and shaking behind a bar like a pro: Another Round, Another Rally (a local nonprofit) is hosting a national, virtual, comedy, bartending, and dance competition. One competitor is Phoenix’s own Christian Jenkins (FOUND:RE, UnderTow, Sosoba, etc.). Ready, Set, Show! is free for members of the hospitality industry a $10 a pill for general admission, which also includes a digital download of the featured cocktail recipes. Some proceeds will go toward educational grants and emergency assistance for Phoenix-area hospitality professionals. The event will go down at 5 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 23