Cala, restaurant from Beau MacMillan, names new executive chef

Cala opened inside Senna House Hotel Scottsdale in 2022, headlined by MacMillan but led by chef Peter McQuaid.
MacMillan became known around the Valley for his work at Elements, the luxe resort restaurant at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain. He has gained broader celebrity through appearances on Food Network shows such as "Iron Chef America," where he beat Bobby Flay, and as a judge on "Guy's Grocery Games."
MacMillan left Elements after more than 20 years to open Cala, tapping long-time colleagues such as McQuaid and Lomayma. Now, Lomayma is taking the reins.
“He and I have spent the last seven years working together and I have the utmost confidence in his abilities to lead Cala’s kitchen,” MacMillan said of Lomayma in a press release.
Lomayma helped open the Old Town Scottsdale eatery as its executive sous chef.
“I look forward to bringing my passion and creativity to Cala’s kitchen to craft a dining experience that celebrates local flavors and exemplifies the finest quality that the guests can expect to receive,” Lomayma said in the press release.
The chef’s promotion comes on the heels of the departure of Cala’s previous executive chef, McQuaid. He has joined MacMillan as the executive chef of The Americano, an Italian-inspired steakhouse in Scottsdale, and sister speakeasy and music lounge Tell Your Friends.
The restaurant and bar are part of Creation, a hospitality group that MacMillan began collaborating with following the departure of Scott Conant in May.
MacMillan is also the director of culinary operations and partner of Clive Collective, the hospitality group behind Cala, and a partner on Tell Your Friends.
At Cala, one of Phoenix New Times’ Top 100 restaurants, the menu will remain the same under Lomayma. But, guests can expect seasonal specials crafted by the new executive chef.
“I am looking forward to the work he’ll do at Cala and for Clive and can’t wait to see him flex his culinary skills in his new role,” MacMillan said.