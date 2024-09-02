Simply Shroom Cafe brings functional fungi to Scottsdale

When Crystal Carroll and Sharmi Kneller became friends through their cardiologist husbands, they had a lot in common. Each has a few successful business ventures under their belt, a shared love for Phoenix-area living and aspirations to build the next big thing. What could that be? The duo decided on a functional mushroom cafe in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.



“My late husband, unfortunately, passed away with cancer,” Kneller says. “But during his struggles, we turned over to a new lifestyle and started using mushrooms. I found a big difference in my life when I started taking one for energy and one for brain health and one for my immune system. I wasn't getting colds anymore or getting sick at all. And I was feeling younger and happier. And I was like, 'wow, these are amazing.'”

With her background in business, which includes being a "Shark Tank" Season 9 contestant for her business SmartGurlz, prior pharmaceuticals experience and self-run trials, Kneller knew she needed to capitalize on her newfound belief in mushrooms, and came across the perfect business partner who shares her affinity for functional fungi.

“I met Crystal, and she's from the restaurant business, and she was like, 'How about a mushroom cafe?' I was like, 'great idea,'” she recalls.

Carroll is a commercial property manager maven, the former owner of AccuSearch, a background check company in the Southwest, and has 20 years of quick-service restaurant experience on her resume.

“The drink industry…it's a billion-dollar industry. It's for men, by men, and we (women) are almost 70% of the consumer,” Carroll explains. “We thought, let's come up with something that's by women, for women and it's healthy. You get a little bit of yummy, a little bit of health.”

And sure enough, that mission is displayed in every corner of Simply Shroom Cafe, which opened its doors in early August. From the wall tiles in the bathroom to the tabletop signs and the paper tray covers your food is served on, there are reminders of the benefits of each of the mushroom types all over the shop.

Upon entering, you’re greeted by pink accents, cheeky signs (like M.I.LF. Man, I Love Fungi), mushroom-shaped table lights and your friendly neighborhood “shrooministas” — a barista with exceptional knowledge on the various health benefits associated with mushrooms.

Functional mushrooms are entirely different from psychoactive ones, and patrons won’t feel any different by consuming food, beverages or supplements prepared at the cafe.



The advertised benefits compound over time and work in your body more similarly to a vitamin. All of the drinks on the menu and some of the food items contain a proprietary, tasteless 4-M mushroom extract, which combines four mushrooms: Reishi, Shiitake, Antrodia and Oyster.

Reishi is known for providing stress and immune support while improving feelings of fatigue. Shiitake is said to help lower cholesterol, boost your immune system and reduce inflammation. Antrodia, used in both traditional and modern medical practices, supports gut health. And Oyster mushrooms are said to aid cardiovascular health, and are rich in vitamins D and B.

There are 10 functional mushrooms with potential to be utilized at the store, and while only four are present in current menu items, Carroll and Kneller are working to expand their offerings soon.

And, the kitchen isn’t the only thing expanding. Simply Shroom Cafe is looking to franchise across neighboring states such as Nevada, California and Colorado, but eventually across the country in an aggressive growth model.

click to enlarge Salads and wraps join coffee, smoothies, boba drinks and more on the menu at Simply Shroom Cafe. Preslie Hirsch

The cafe offers free wifi, delicious food, a wide selection of beverages and options that appeal to the gluten-free, paleo, keto and vegan crowds. What to try first? Kneller suggests the egg bites.

“Unlike the ones at Starbucks, we freshly prepare them and we put pesto, fresh veggies and microgreens on it. We're always thinking nutritious, but delicious,” Kneller said. “We (also) have gourmet sandwiches, geared towards women who want something that's yummy and flavorful.”

The Maple Dijon Chicken Sandwich boasts a house-made secret recipe Maple Dijon sauce on sourdough, and the Portobello Road is a vegan, micronutrient-packed salad that’s also available as a wrap.

Seasonal treats change daily, the avocado toast is freshly made and there’s a full coffee bar, which the owners promise does not taste like the “mud water” mushroom-infused cup of joe you may have tried before. With a special printer in-store, each cold brew comes complete with an inspirational message written on the foam, which rotates each day.

Along with spritzers and boba tea, there’s a handful of smoothie options. The Blushing Beauty was inspired by the viral Hailey Bieber smoothie at Erewhon. This shroomed-up version includes a blend of strawberries, bananas, fresh dates, vanilla collagen and coconut milk, all layered with a rich strawberry sauce.

As noted on the Simply Shroom Cafe website, you should always consult a healthcare professional before adding new supplements to your routine, particularly if you have a pre-existing condition or take medication. Furthermore, Simply Shroom Cafe's claims about mushrooms and their benefits have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and none of the products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

“At the end of the day, we're moms, we're consumers, we're business people, and we really want you to have the best experience you can in our cafe, along with walking away feeling good,” Kneller says, smiling at her business partner.



The shop is open daily starting at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sundays. Follow along on the mushroom journey on Instagram, which shows off menu offerings and the adorable new space.



“That's why we have the aesthetic we have, too — we want you to feel good on the outside and on the inside," Carroll says. "And we know that people work hard and things are expensive. So if you're going to come and spend your money with us, we want to give you the best experience we possibly can.”



