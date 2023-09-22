Fall is date season in Phoenix. One local partnership champions rare varieties of the fruit

"There's a whole world of dates," says Sphinx Date Co. co-owner Rebecca Seitz. She's working with ASU to share their uniquely Arizona flavors.

Sphinx Date Co. and Arizona State University have again teamed up to share unique, lesser-known dates. ASU Professor Deborah Thirkhill and Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry owners Rebecca and Sharyn Seitz show the results of a harvest of Barhee dates from 2021. Deanna Dent