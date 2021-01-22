Roundup: Squid Ink Has Closed, Arizona Cocktail Weekend Is Postponed, Ghost Kitchens Abound

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's Friday, and we have a four-piece of metro Phoenix food and drink news to help catch you up on the week’s events.

The Downtown Phoenix Location of Squid Ink Has Closed



The CityScape location of Squid Ink Sushi Bar in downtown Phoenix announced its permanent closure via social media this week. "It is with love & gratitude for our #downtownphoenix community & heavy hearts we announce the permanent closing of our #CityScape location," reads a tweet. Squid Ink had been in business for eight years, serving sushi, sake, and Japanese dishes. Its northwest Valley location — 9947 West Happy Valley Road, Suite 109, in Peoria — remains open.

EXPAND No Arizona Cocktail Weekend till 2022, but there is some good news. Arizona Cocktail Weekend

Updates on Arizona Cocktail Weekend and Its 2021 Aperitif

The 10th annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend, which is normally held over President’s Day weekend, has been postponed till February 26-28, 2022. However, there will be an aperitif (or before-meal drink) event — as the AZCW people cutely put it — the weekend of September 25, 2021. ARRIVE Phoenix hotel (400 West Camelback Road) will host, meaning the pared-down cocktail events will be held at the hotel's recently opened Lylo Swim Club and the soon-to-be-opened Don Woods’ Say When (spring 2021). To keep up with details as they are released, follow @az_cocktailweekend on most social platforms.

EXPAND The founder of Wildflower has started an Asian-inspired ghost kitchen. NOBANA

More Ghost Kitchens Are Cropping Up

The owner of the Arizona-based, health-leaning eatery Wildflower has recently opened NOBANA, which means wildflower in Japanese. This Asian-inspired ghost kitchen offers gluten-free noodle bowls, salads, and wraps for delivery from DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. In addition to NOBANA, Thirsty Lion Gastropub at 3077 West Frye Road in Chandler is now hosting a Central Kitchen virtual food hall. Participating restaurants offering takeout and delivery include Soy Joy, Southern Jewel, Killer Wings, Pizza and Spice, and of course Thirsty Lion.

Get your Sunny Flax Keto Bread for $9. Mediterra Bakehouse

Coolidge-Based Mediterra Bakehouse Has Keto-Friendly Bread

If your biggest bitch about the keto diet is the lack of bread, listen close. The locally owned and operated Mediterra Bakehouse has created a keto-friendly loaf made with King Arthur Baking Keto Wheat Flour high in protein (12 grams per slice) and low in carbs (5 grams per slice). There are also sunflower, flax, and sesame seeds mixed in for a little texture. Sunny Flax Keto Bread is $9 a loaf and found at locations of AJ's Fine Foods as well as It's A Divine Bakery, La Grande Orange Grocery, Phoenix-area farmers’ markets, and online.