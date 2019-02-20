Free Food Alert: Starlite BBQ Will Give Away Barbecue Thursday

We’ll start with an apology. You’re not getting barbecue for nothing at Starlite BBQ in Old Town Scottsdale. You do have to register your email. But after that, it’s free barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, February 21, as a way to celebrate Starlite BBQ’s one-year anniversary in the barbecue world.
Show up early (and maybe be prepared to stand in line), register that email, and then get a plate of complimentary barbecue, meaning choice of baby-back ribs, smoked chicken wings, and smoked brisket with veggies and other sides. Vegetarian options are also available.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The only rules? There’s a limit of one plate per person and it's available for dine-in guests only.
Those dine-in guests are encouraged to pair their plates with the impressive list of craft beers and specialty cocktails at Starlite BBQ. That includes their concoction of rye whiskey mixed with the house barbecue sauce and mole bitters with a rib served on the side called the Ribs & Rye. That alone might be worth the trip.
For more information, see the Starlite BBQ website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!