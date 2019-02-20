 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
No jokes, this plate is free tomorrow.EXPAND
No jokes, this plate is free tomorrow.
Courtesy of Starlite BBQ

Free Food Alert: Starlite BBQ Will Give Away Barbecue Thursday

Lauren Cusimano | February 20, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

We’ll start with an apology. You’re not getting barbecue for nothing at Starlite BBQ in Old Town Scottsdale. You do have to register your email. But after that, it’s free barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, February 21, as a way to celebrate Starlite BBQ’s one-year anniversary in the barbecue world.

Show up early (and maybe be prepared to stand in line), register that email, and then get a plate of complimentary barbecue, meaning choice of baby-back ribs, smoked chicken wings, and smoked brisket with veggies and other sides. Vegetarian options are also available.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The only rules? There’s a limit of one plate per person and it's available for dine-in guests only.

Those dine-in guests are encouraged to pair their plates with the impressive list of craft beers and specialty cocktails at Starlite BBQ. That includes their concoction of rye whiskey mixed with the house barbecue sauce and mole bitters with a rib served on the side called the Ribs & Rye. That alone might be worth the trip.

For more information, see the Starlite BBQ website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: