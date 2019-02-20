Free Food Alert: Starlite BBQ Will Give Away Barbecue Thursday

We’ll start with an apology. You’re not getting barbecue for nothing at Starlite BBQ in Old Town Scottsdale. You do have to register your email. But after that, it’s free barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, February 21, as a way to celebrate Starlite BBQ’s one-year anniversary in the barbecue world.

Show up early (and maybe be prepared to stand in line), register that email, and then get a plate of complimentary barbecue, meaning choice of baby-back ribs, smoked chicken wings, and smoked brisket with veggies and other sides. Vegetarian options are also available.