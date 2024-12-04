 Sweetgreen to open Scottsdale location in September | Phoenix New Times
Salad chain Sweetgreen opens first restaurant in Arizona

The health-driven, fast-casual eatery has made its Valley debut, with another scheduled to open this fall.
September 23, 2025
Image: The health-driven fast-casual restaurant is now open at the Scottsdale Quarter.
The health-driven fast-casual restaurant is now open at the Scottsdale Quarter.
Sweetgreen, the Washington, D.C.-born salad chain, has made its Arizona debut.

The health-driven fast-casual restaurant opened at Scottsdale Quarter near Greenway Hayden Loop and Scottsdale Road on Tuesday. Going forward, the 2,515-square-foot restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A second Phoenix location, on Camelback Road and 32nd Street, will open later this fall. That restaurant is located in a portion of the former Tomaso’s on Camelback, and a specific opening date has yet to be announced.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Sweetgreen to Arizona and become part of the vibrant communities in Scottsdale and Phoenix,” co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman said in a news release.

Sweetgreen's first Arizona location is now open, with another scheduled to start serving this fall.
Sweetgreen was launched in 2007 with a focus on serving fresh, healthy food with the efficiency and scalability of a tech company. Today, it has more than 250 restaurants nationwide, including its pilot robotic kitchen, dubbed the “Infinite Kitchen,” in Naperville, Illinois.

Sweetgreen’s seasonal Harvest Bowl is one of the restaurant's fan-favorite items, featuring chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, roasted almonds, wild rice, shredded kale and balsamic vinaigrette.

The chain’s menu also includes kale caesar and buffalo chicken salads as well as “Protein Plates” that put meats such as garlic steak or miso-glazed salmon at the center, atop a bed of wild rice.

As part of the Scottsdale opening celebration, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to St. Mary’s Food Bank for every meal sold on Tuesday. There will also be a balloon arch, live vinyl DJ and free scoops of Jeni's Ice Cream from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sweetgreen

Now Open: 15323 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
3221 E. Camelback Road, opening this fall
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Image: 'Legendary' downtown Phoenix restaurant and bar closes after 20 years

Openings & Closings

'Legendary' downtown Phoenix restaurant and bar closes after 20 years

By Tirion Boan
Image: Two Phoenix eateries named among the nation's top restaurants

Awards & Accolades

Two Phoenix eateries named among the nation's top restaurants

By Sara Crocker
Image: Glamorous old Hollywood-inspired restaurant sashays into Scottsdale

Openings & Closings

Glamorous old Hollywood-inspired restaurant sashays into Scottsdale

By Sara Crocker
Image: Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

Openings & Closings

Two Southern restaurants are teaming up to bring brunch back to midtown

By Sara Crocker
Image: 10 new menus to try this Arizona Restaurant Week

Events

10 new menus to try this Arizona Restaurant Week

By Georgann Yara
Image: The most weird and wonderful foods to try at the 2025 Arizona State Fair

Events

The most weird and wonderful foods to try at the 2025 Arizona State Fair

By Zach Buchanan
