Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Try the Italian Beef Sandwich From 'The Bear' at This Downtown Phoenix Brewery

August 9, 2022 6:30AM

The downtown Phoenix Huss Brewpub will serve an Italian beef sandwich, inspired by The Bear on FX, while supplies last.
The downtown Phoenix Huss Brewpub will serve an Italian beef sandwich, inspired by The Bear on FX, while supplies last. Huss Brewing Co.
Riding on the popularity of FX's hit show The Bear, a dramedy about the cutthroat restaurant industry told through a small Chicago Italian beef joint, Huss' Downtown Phoenix Brewpub is serving its own rendition of the sandwich.

The classic Chicago creation is comprised of a crusty roll stuffed with slowly-braised thin-sliced beef, sweet peppers, sharp provolone cheese, and giardiniera, an Italian relish of pickled veggies. It's available for $15.90 during lunch and dinner at the downtown brewpub inside Phoenix Convention Center.

A pint of the brewery's Scottsdale Blonde pairs nicely with the spicy sandwich, which is served with half-moon-shaped crispy and fluffy sidewinder fries and house-made giardiniera ketchup.

The Italian beef sandwich is thought to have made its way to Chicago in the early 1900s, when Italian immigrants slow-roasted tough meat in spicy broth to tenderize it, then heaped it atop crispy bread rolls.

The sandwich has undergone a recent revival thanks to The Bear. In the hit show, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach lead a diverse cast through the highs and lows of a small Chicago restaurant struggling to find its footing after its original owner, Michael "Mikey" Berzatto, played by Jon Bernthal, committed suicide.

When White's character Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto leaves his high-brow restaurant job to take over his brother's hole-in-the-wall Italian beef eatery, he finds his hands full. Carmen sets out to improve the worn-down restaurant alongside Ayo Edebiri playing Sydney Adamu, a bright-eyed Gen-Zer who refuses to accept the toxicity and hierarchy of the kitchen as status quo.

Moss-Bachrach plays Richard "Richie" Jerimovich, a rough-around-the-edges yet charming Chicagoan who worked the front of the house under his best friend Mikey, but is resistant to the changes taking place under Carmen's leadership.

The show is a dark comedy about the challenges of the restaurant industry, demonstrated through screaming chefs, ambitious recipes, and neighborhood tough guys who are used to doing their shady business right next door.

It speaks to the way the industry is changing from strict hierarchical structures to more democratized methods of running ever-hot kitchens. And it does so all through the Italian beef sandwich, a classic yet humble recipe that can satiate even the heartiest appetite.

click to enlarge
Huss Brewing Co. has a new taproom at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Huss Brewing Co.
The original Huss Brewing Co., a family-owned brewery, opened in south Tempe in 2013, while its Uptown Phoenix location debuted in 2017. The downtown restaurant inside the Convention Center, the only Huss location to serve the Italian beef, opened in April. The pub, located at Second and Monroe Streets, will serve the sandwich while supplies last through Labor Day.

Get your hands on one while you sip on a brew and give thanks you don't have to withstand the heat of the kitchen to savor the dish.

Huss Brewpub Downtown at Phoenix Convention Center

255 East Monroe Street
602-607-5370
hussbrewing.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Natasha is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
Contact: Natasha Yee

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 8.4.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation