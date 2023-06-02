Arizona Distilling Co. to open location in Mesa by the end of summer

Since 2012, the distillery has made a splash with its award-winning spirits and was the first to legally distill liquor in the state since Prohibition with its flagship Copper City Bourbon.



Now, the company is moving into a new space with a strong connection to its history. The century-old building it will call home was originally the headquarters of a produce company owned by former Mesa mayor and councilman, the late Zebulon Pearce.



It housed a large refrigeration system, which was appealing to Coors Brewing Co. and led the brewer to award Pearce the first Coors distributorship outside of Colorado after Prohibition ended in 1933. A 6-foot bronze statue of Pearce still stands in his honor.





At 10,000 square feet, the Mesa spot is double the size of the company's current Tempe headquarters. The majority of the space will be dedicated to production, which will increase by 500 percent, says co-owner Jon Eagan.



Arizona Distilling Co.'s current Tempe bar and production facility will soon be joined by the distillery's new location in downtown Mesa, slated to open by the end of the summer.

Arizona Distilling Co.'s signature old fashioned is among the cocktails that will likely be on the menu at the distillery's upcoming new tasting room in downtown Mesa.

Arizona Distilling Co. 601 W. University Drive, Tempe

Coming soon: 155 W. Main St., Mesa