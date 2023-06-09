Journey down the rabbit hole for an allergen-free afternoon tea in Tempe

Melissa Harlan, owner and founder of the tea room crafted her plan for the allergen-free concept on that plane ride home four years ago after she and her family experienced the enchantment of British afternoon tea.
“I feel like it was really out of my control during that time. Like the universe was working through me to make this come to life because it was almost like I would start writing ideas down and then I would dream about them,” Harlan says. “Then, all of a sudden, I had to figure out how to make it work…the next thing I know, it’s an actual place with these actual things that I drew.”
In July 2020, Harlan opened the Drink Me! Tea Room at Warner Road and McClintock Drive. When creating the British-inspired experience in Arizona, Harlan incorporated aspects she appreciated about London’s traditional afternoon tea and combined them with elements from the novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll.
“Alice in Wonderland has [always] been my favorite story and my favorite book, so there was no question. And also, the mad tea party lends itself very well to the tea room,” Harlan explains. “We’re really sticking closer to the literary version with a nod to Disney here and there.”
From the dreamlike illustrations and whimsical decor that dot the walls to the gluten-free and plant-based menu of delectable treats and teas, a touch of wonderland can be felt in nearly every aspect of Drink Me! Tea Room. Eager to experience the magic, we found our way down the rabbit hole on a recent Friday morning.
Upon entering, the seemingly ordinary strip mall in Tempe becomes a secret garden party that transports customers into a Wonderland-inspired scene. Paper lanterns of all shapes and sizes are gracefully suspended from the ceiling and a pair of lilac-colored velvet chairs rest in front of a cozy fireplace. Purple accents and greenery sprinkled throughout complete the space.
Customers donning their best sun dresses gush over the hardcover books on each table which contain the menu. A server acts as a tea guide, leading guests through the extensive list of green, black and herbal options. Some of the tea room's most popular flavors are the Cheshire Cat and the Alice.
The Cheshire Cat is a soothing green tea with mild notes of cherry and a hint of rose. The Alice is a vanilla-flavored green tea that magically changes color when mixed with a squirt of lemon juice — a mystery fit for the occasion.
It includes savory food items like the Chickpea Salad Sandwich, Cucumber and Cashew Cream Crisp and Panzanella Salad. Those are complemented by sweets like the Classic American Vanilla Scone, Strawberry Cream Tart, Chocolate Espresso Cake and Meringue Mushrooms.
The treats are served on a towering display which inspires sharing and sampling. Working from the bottom up, the Panzanella Salad was refreshing and perfectly followed up by the delightful crunch of the Chickpea Salad Sandwich.
Many items make it hard to remember that every food item was intentionally created using only plant-based and gluten-free products.
Living with dietary restrictions herself, Harlan designed an allergen-friendly menu that anyone could enjoy without fear of cross-contamination. Drink Me! Tea Room is an entirely plant-based and gluten-free facility making it a safe space for those with food allergies.
“Because I’m so food-focused, that was really super important to me to make sure I’m offering options to everyone and not just the normal menu,” Harlan says. “It makes me feel like I’m getting less of an experience when I have to pay extra when it comes to modifications."
Hamil-Tea, themed after the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” Hamil-Tea is open for reservations from June 15 through June 25.
“There are so many things that we really try to think through before we launch a new menu,” Harlan explains. “We’re trying to make sure everything has been cared for so people are really wowed when they come in.”
Reflecting on the business she has built over the years, Harlan says she is especially proud of its continued sustainability efforts. From the to-go boxes and cups to the food waste they produce, everything is compostable. Drink Me! Tea Room is also a green-certified business with Local First Arizona and was named one of 15 Sustainable Earth Small Business Awards Winners in 2022.
Aside from being environmentally conscious and providing an allergen-friendly menu, Harlan gets particularly excited about when her business becomes a venue for various festivities and celebrations. Ultimately, it’s what she loves most about the afternoon tea experience, she says.
“I love that people want to come celebrate here," she says. "We have so many birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, anniversaries, date nights — it’s a really fulfilling feeling that people want to come and be joyful in our space.”
Drink Me! Tea Room
1730 E. Warner Road #5, Tempedrinkmetearoom.com
602-206-5469
Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. -5 p.m.
Reservations are required.