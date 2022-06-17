How the Chic Chef Celebrates Family, Cooking, and Culture at her Midtown Restaurant

click to enlarge New York shows up in many ways at Chic Chef. Natasha Yee

2017 was a big year for Fields, when she was suddenly presented with an unexpected opportunity: a chance to cater a movie premiere for Sharon Stone after the original caterer fell through. She remembers packing her things and heading to Los Angeles, her husband and daughter, who would double as staff, in-tow.



"I did not know what the heck I was doing, like I literally had no clue," Fields says of the experience. "We just drove down to California and that was the beginning of the celebrity clientele."



She stayed in Los Angeles for three years after that, cooking on movie sets for the likes of Vivica A. Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Snoop Dogg, and flying to Chicago and New York at the drop of a hat. But then the pandemic hit. Fields was forced to slow down and reevaluate.





click to enlarge The marketplace is right next door to the restaurant. Natasha Yee

It all led to her own restaurant where Fields sports an apron and a hair net while Mary J. Blige plays in the background. A huge black and white photo of New York City hangs on a wall, reminiscent of the view from Fields' bedroom window growing up.



She explains the menu, which has names inspired by her New York upbringing and hip hop culture. Mos Def is a shrimp scampi dip served with crostinis, Illmatic, a Nas reference, is a dish of pan-seared salmon with lemon butter sauce, and the Upper East Side is a plate of New York strip steak tips with garlic confit and mushrooms.



click to enlarge The La Di-Da-Dis, deviled eggs topped with grilled Cajun shrimp, are a customer favorite, Fields says. Natasha Yee



"It's hard to be a chef and C.E.O. as a Black woman," she says. "I'm not respected by white chefs because I didn't always do this and a lot of Black chefs don't respect me because I'm not a soul food chef."



Fields says that she never really had an affinity for soul food like Creole chitlins or Southern-style neck bones growing up, but luckily her classical training means that she can cook any type of cuisine.



The La Di-Da-Dis, deviled eggs topped with grilled Cajun shrimp, burst with flavor. The Wu-Tang cocktail, served in a Chinese takeout container, is a watermelon mai tai topped with fresh mint, a blood orange slice, and a cocktail umbrella: a sweet boozy punch.

click to enlarge The Wu-Tang is a sweet and punchy watermelon mai tai. Natasha Yee



Juneteenth is a celebration of strength and solidarity, simultaneously commemorating the dark history of slavery and uplifting Black culture and progress since.



Fields plans to celebrate both the holiday and fathers everywhere in the Juneteenth and Father's Day event Chic Chef is hosting on June 19. "A celebration of men and culture," the menu reads. The jazz brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music and lots of red offerings to symbolize the bloodshed throughout slavery, Fields says.



click to enlarge Chef Nik Fields, owner of Chic Chef Cafe. Bahar Anooshahr



"Juneteenth is for the world to celebrate, but we celebrate daily by being who we are and showing up for ourselves," she says.



Chic Chef Cafe

2302 North Central Avenue, Suite 3

www.chicchefcafe.com

480-525-1689​

Hours: Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Mondays, Tuesdays through Thursdays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

