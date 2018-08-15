The Churchill, a Bold New Food Vendor Hub, Will Open September 1

A strange, ambitious, and promising food project is about to drop on Saturday, September 1. The shipping container trend reaches its apex with The Churchill: The cluster's eight resident vendors will be harbored in the corrugated boxes. Most of these vendors will sell food and drink.

Kell Duncan and Hartley Rodie are behind the project. The Churchill looks to be a new kind of food destination for Phoenix.

Vendors taking up residence in the project are all based in Arizona. Each, as part of monthly rent, will have to perform community service.