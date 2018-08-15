The Churchill, a Bold New Food Vendor Hub, Will Open September 1

A strange, ambitious, and promising food project is about to drop on Saturday, September 1. The shipping container trend reaches its apex with The Churchill: The cluster's eight resident vendors will be harbored in the corrugated boxes. Most of these vendors will sell food and drink.
Kell Duncan and Hartley Rodie are behind the project. The Churchill looks to be a new kind of food destination for Phoenix.
Vendors taking up residence in the project are all based in Arizona. Each, as part of monthly rent, will have to perform community service.
For many weeks, you've been able to see the outlines of the space at First and Garfield streets. Between the towering containers is a courtyard with seating for 300 people. Furnishings are handcrafted. Art and murals coloring the site are by local artists. All 19 shipping containers have been repurposed. There is a second-story area with views of Phoenix.
Vendors look promising.
Not all will have goods you can consume. State Forty Eight, an apparel business, is on board. Another shop will feature local art. A third will hawk "home and lifestyle goods."
Drink options look interesting. A bottle shop called Sauvage will focus on affordable wines. The Brill Line will be offering craft brews. Pobrecito, the newest cocktail bar from Barter & Shake (Counter Intuitive, UnderTow), will likely draw thirsty masses.
Food choices include Breadwinner (by the EVO crew), Freak Brothers Pizza (a pizza food truck getting its first brick-and-mortar location), Provecho (setting sights on the food of central Mexico), and Foxy Fruit (smoothies and acai bowls).
The opening of this bold new food nexus should be an event. All said, the spot is 14,000 square feet and hulks conspicuously above the ground, as if a giant has gotten loose at a port and had some fun with containers lying around the cranes. No project like it exists in Phoenix. Be sure to check back with us for the early skinny.
The Churchill. 901 North First Street; 480-275-8888.
Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to midnight; Friday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
