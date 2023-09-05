Sip wines from across Mexico at Phoenix’s newest festival

click to enlarge Juan Carlos Bravo of the JC Bravo vineyard. Select wines will be available for tasting at the Mexico Unearthed Wine Festival. Nossa Imports

Mexico Unearthed Wine Festival Sept. 9, noon - 4 p.m.

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

1100 N. Central Ave.

Tickets start at $25

“It’s just sparkling, crackling creativity right now,” Dale says.Beyond the wine, the event producers aim to showcase the stories behind the vineyards. Far from the corporate-produced options that tend to dominate shelf space in the United States, the wines that will be on display at Mexico Unearthed are from family-owned vineyards, some of which have been passed down through multiple generations.Dale and Stephen Ott recalled the story of Juan Carlos Bravo, head winemaker at JC Bravo who, at 40 years old, learned how to make wine to save his family’s vineyard from extinction. He now operates the winery with his children and nephews, utilizing natural fermentation techniques to help give the wine added complexity.“These wines are essentially a love letter to where he comes from,” Dale says.For Arriaga, the event holds personal significance. As a Mexican-American born and raised in Arizona with grandparents from Guanajuato, he says that it’s been a treat showcasing parts of his ancestral land to a new audience. With the event intentionally taking place one week before Mexican Independence Day, Arriaga is hopeful that it will inspire positive action ahead of the holiday.“This event is a great way for [attendees] to learn what wines they enjoy from Mexico and share it with their family and friends the following week," he says.