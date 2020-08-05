 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Watch a commercial. Read some legislation. Bug some representatives. Save some restaurants like The Breadfruit & Rum Bar.EXPAND
Watch a commercial. Read some legislation. Bug some representatives. Save some restaurants like The Breadfruit & Rum Bar.
Lauren Cusimano

Independent Restaurants Are Still Getting Hammered by COVID. Here's How to Help Them.

Lauren Cusimano | August 5, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Hey, guys: Lauren here, food editor at Phoenix New Times. As many of you may have seen this week, a new ad from the Independent Restaurant Coalition has dropped. It’s voiced by Morgan Freeman, and it's scarier than the Spirit Halloween stores that are already cropping up around town.

This grim ad shows empty neighborhood restaurants, referring to them as the “lifeblood of our communities.” Freeman then notes that COVID-19 "threatens to permanently close 85 percent of independent restaurants" and “16 million people risk losing their jobs, disproportionately impacting people of color and single mothers.”

Heavy stuff.

Related Stories

The group's call to action, though, is simple: “Tell Congress to pass the RESTAURANTS Act now.”

You can make your voice heard by visiting the Independent Restaurant Coalition website.

There, you can read all about the “bipartisan, bicameral” RESTAURANTS Act of 2020, a piece of legislation designed to set up the $120 billion Independent Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It aims to do three things: 1.) Generate up to $271 billion in primary and secondary economic benefits. 2.) Reduce the unemployment rate in the U.S. by an estimated 2.4 percent, and 3.) Make sure a majority of independent restaurants don’t actually close forever.

You can also keep yourself informed by signing up for email updates, found under “Join the Coalition” on the site. There are other opportunities to donate or take further action by quickly (and automatically) shooting your representatives a note asking them to support the RESTAURANTS Act. (Martha McSally, Kyrsten Sinema, and Greg Stanton must be so sick of hearing from me by now.)

The Independent Restaurant Coalition was formed earlier this year to assist local restaurants and bars affected by COVID-19. Claims the IRC: “Together, we represent 500,000 small businesses across this country, employing 11 million Americans and playing a key role in the $760 billion restaurant economy.”

And if you’d like to support greater Phoenix restaurants directly, you can find area eateries offering takeout, delivery, or dine-in services via our new Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.