The Latest City to Welcome Matt's Big Breakfast Is...

Matt’s Big Breakfast, Matt Pool's now-famous local breakfast chain dating back to 2004 when it was a teensy downtown morning eatery, is expanding. There's the relocated downtown spot and one on Camelback Road, the airport location in Terminal 4, and additional locales in Tempe. And now, MBB will be opening its first Scottsdale location at the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads

That means residents of north Scottsdale will have quicker access to classic dishes like the Chop & Chick, The Skinny, and the Big Butter Burger — all the RC Cola they can guzzle.

“One of our main priorities is to avoid growing simply for the sake of growth, and to instead let it happen organically, and with the right people taking the reins of each new restaurant we open,” Pool says in a press release. “While this new location may have minor stylistic differences from existing Matt’s restaurants, guests will get to enjoy the same quality, consistency, and superior service that they’ve come to expect from the Matt’s Big Breakfast family."

Picture this French toast but in the northeast Valley. Courtesy of Matt’s Big Breakfast

MBB started teasing the news on Instagram, stating a mystery location was in the works, and asking followers to guess which neighborhood is welcoming the next Matt’s (the randomly selected winner will get a $50 Matt’s Big Breakfast gift card today).

“We’re thrilled to add a Scottsdale location to the Matt’s Big Breakfast family,” Pool says. “Local fans will find everything they love about Matt’s at the new location – they just don’t have to drive as far now to enjoy it.”

For the latest news, stay tuned to the Matt's Instagram, or see the Matt's Big Breakfast website.