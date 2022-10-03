Taste Gyros, Baklava, and Ouzo at The Phoenix Greek Festival

This fall, the festival is back and ready to carry on its longstanding tradition.
“As Greeks, we are naturally hospitable and love to share our food and culture with people, so we want to make sure our food is amazing, the atmosphere is fun and welcoming, and that everyone who attends has a wonderful time and an awesome experience,” says Sandy Meris, the Phoenix Greek Festival's marketing coordinator.
Attendees are invited to stroll through the festival while listening to live Greek music and eating traditional Greek food. At the festival, everything is handmade, including the delicious pastries made by the Yia-Yias or Greek grandmothers, like the most popular Loukoumades, bite-sized fluffy Greek doughnuts served soaked in hot honey syrup.
“Our parishioners make our food with our authentic recipes,” Meris says.
One of the areas they have expanded and improved on this year, Meris says, is the Cathedral tours. The doors of the Holy Trinity Cathedral will be open for self-guided tours. Strategically placed signage will provide explanations on Sunday services, baptisms, and weddings.
Another attraction that audiences will be able to see is a display of vintage photographs of Greek families from the early 1900s from the Hellenic Museum of Phoenix.
A bar will offer flights of Ouzo, Greek anise-flavored liquor, Metaxa, Greek brandy, and imported Greek beers and wines.
There will also be dozens of booths selling everything from jewelry, clothing, and artwork, to foods at the Agora Market. It will sell feta cheese, Kalamata olives, phyllo dough, fresh oregano, and other imported grocery items so people can try their hand at Greek cooking at home.
Make sure to get there early because parking gets full, or plan to take the free shuttle bus. Busses will run every 15 minutes from the Charles Schwab office at 2423 East Lincoln Drive. Three buses will start running 30 minutes before the festival opens. Tickets for the festival cost $5 and can be purchased a the entrance. Children under 12 get in for free.
Phoenix Greek Festival
5 - 10 p.m. Friday, October 7
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, October 8
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, October 9
1973 East Maryland Avenue
602-943-5080
phoenixgreekfestival.org