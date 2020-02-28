The Satay Hut Gourmet Food Truck Is No More

Many food trucks are going the brick-and-mortar route (think Everest Momo to Sherpa Kitchen, and Morning Kick Breakfast & Cold Brew) and some are just going home. That would be the situation for Satay Hut Gourmet Food Truck, the mobile food cart and caterer known for serving Dutch-Indonesian foods. The Valley food truck has ceased operations effective immediately.

The news was announced this week via the big three social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), and reads:

The Satay Ayam Skewer combo from Satay Hut. Melissa Fossum

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that we are closing the Satay Hut Gourmet Food Truck effective immediately. We have run since 2012 and over that time we have been blessed to have incredible support from our community. We have fought through many obstacles over the years and are extremely thankful for each and every person who has visited the truck, included us in your events, and shared time with us. The memories and experiences we have gained are amazing and we will cherish them forever. We will miss working with our fellow food truckers and more so, we will miss our customers! Thank you again. All our best, Rik, Mayme, J’cie, and Gage"

Going on its eighth year, Satay Hut was established by Hendrik F. Micola von Fürstenrecht II — or just Rik Micola — the Phoenix-born recipe-gatherer of of Dutch-Indonesian descent, along with his wife, Mayme Micola. The truck served satays (skewered pork, beef, chicken, or tofu) as well as vegetarian dishes like gado-gado (Dutch-Indonesian mixed vegetable salad).

For more information, see the Satay Hut Gourmet Food Truck website.