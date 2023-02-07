Celebrate the Super Bowl with Celebrity Chefs at These Food-Filled Events

But for those looking to let the TV come to life, celebrity chefs will be making live appearances at food-filled events ahead of and during the big game.
Taste of NFL
Chateau Luxe, 1175 East Lone Cactus Drive
Saturday, February 11Taste of NFL is taking care of hungry fans and those who want to donate to a good cause too. On Saturday, February 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Buche will host a culinary experience. Along for the ride are 25 other local and national culinary artisans.
There will be food, beverages, and an added bonus: 30 players and other celebrity guests. It's all for a good cause since proceeds benefit the GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger Fund. Tickets for general admission costs $750, while VIP admission is $950. Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.
Bobby Flay and The Players Tailgate
6800 North 95th Avenue, Glendale
Sunday, February 12Want to have a culinary experience right before you watch the game? On Sunday, February 12, at noon, Bobby Flay will host The Players Tailgate near State Farm Stadium. Flay will of course do some of the cooking with a menu featuring spit-roasted red chile pork tostada nachos with green chile queso, avocado-corn relish, and pickled red onions.
Food fanatics will also have the chance to see other chefs like Todd English, Antonia Lofaso, Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson, Kate Williams, Rocco Whalen, and Rocco DiSpirito. The event will have all the bells and whistles with a red carpet entry located on the grounds of Tanger Outlet.
When you aren't enjoying the food, you can take a breather and stop at the bar, watch the highlights of your favorite team on LED television screens, or do some people-watching from the couches. If you're lucky you may catch a celebrity or current NFL player enjoying the festivities too. The event doesn't require a game ticket, but entry costs $875. Tickets can be purchased at Bullseye Entertainment.
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate
1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale
Sunday, February 12
Billed as the party everyone can attend, Food Network star Guy Fieri is hosting a free — yes, you read that right — tailgate event outside the stadium. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the big game kicks off. There will be pop-ups from restaurants featured in Guy Fieri's hit show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, along with multiple bars and local vendors.
Enjoy the celebratory atmosphere with live performances by Diplo and Locash. To attend, register online to help organizers estimate how many people are coming. There are also VIP tickets available for $400. The VIP tickets include complimentary food and drink, front-row seats to view the main stage, and table service.