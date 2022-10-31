Support Us

Downtown Phoenix

Try These 4 New Cocktail Bars in Downtown Phoenix Soon

October 31, 2022 6:30AM

The Jerry's Chocolate Orange cocktail at Pigtails.
Several new spots are joining the downtown bar scene, brought to Phoenix by the teams behind other neighborhood favorites. A Miami-themed oasis has started slinging drinks and a late-night industry spot is on the way.

Here are four new downtown Phoenix bars to try soon.

click to enlarge
Whining Pig Enterprises Operating Owner and Beverage Director Kyla Hein.
Courtesy of Kyla Hein

Coabana

1 East Washington Street, #124
480-747-7973
New cocktail bar Coabana is now open and bringing the flavors of Little Havana to CityScape. The team behind other downtown bars Pigtails and Rough Rider opened the Miami and Cuba-themed oasis next door to Pigtails. But the new bar is a change of pace compared to the team's dark and moody concepts. This colorful, creative spot brings a taste of Cuba in both its food and drinks.

The cocktail menu is rum-forward, including a spin on the classic Cuba Libre and a craft-your-own mojito option. Coabana also offers a frozen Miami Vice. The food menu includes tapas and other plates inspired by street food, according to operating owner and beverage director Kyla Hein. Expect Cubano sandwiches and empanadas filled with guava and cheese.


Teddy's Preserve

1001 North Central Avenue
The Pigtails team isn't stopping after Coabana. The group has another bar in the works, complete with a large patio and food truck. Teddy's Preserve will occupy an indoor and outdoor space on the ground floor of the 10-0-One building, just upstairs from its basement sibling concept, Rough Rider.

This new bar will incorporate sustainability into the company's craft cocktail experience, and feature decor that celebrates the national parks, part of Teddy Roosevelt's legacy. It is set to open by the end of the year.


The Liar's Club

130 North Central Avenue, #100
After opening multiple other successful cocktail bars in downtown Phoenix, the team behind Baby Boy and Khla now has another project to focus on. The Liar’s Club will take over the space of the former Downtown Deli between Valley Bar and Cornish Pasty. 

click to enlarge
The Liar's Club will take over the former Downtown Deli space.
Sara Crocker
The tongue-in-cheek name is meant to represent a welcoming place for late night-drinkers and industry workers alike. Co-owner Tyka Chheng's hope is for the Liar's Club to become a place where people want to hang out, and where high-quality drinks and food are an added bonus.

Chheng, who has experience in both the culinary and cocktail scene, is leading the food menu. Expect Detroit-style pizza, smash burgers, and shrimp cocktail, all available until last call. The drinks menu is curated by local cocktail expert Colten Brock, and will reflect his love for agave spirits, according to Chheng.  Be on the lookout for the Liar's Club to open this fall.

F.Y.P.M.

511 East Roosevelt Street
The owners of rowdy cocktail bar Killer Whale Sex Club are adding another bar to their growing repertoire and to Roosevelt Row. F.Y.P.M., which stands for Fuck You Pay Me, will open right next door to Killer Whale's sister restaurant, Disco Dragon. Owners Brenon Stuart and Sam Olguin promise "no gimmicks, just good shit," on the bar's Instagram account.

The name is on brand for the team, whose other bars offer an edgy and party-like atmosphere unique among the Roosevelt Row bar scene.

In late August, What Now Phoenix reported that the bar will serve a small, and rotating menu of dim sum-style bites along with cocktails and wine available on draft. Look for the team's new spot by the end of the year.
