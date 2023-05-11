Surprise mom with fresh flowers at these 7 Phoenix restaurants and cafes

aFlourshop803 N. Seventh Street Not only is aFlourshop a fitting name, it’s a genius play on words. From the outside, this downtown Phoenix business looks like a flower shop with a white exterior and wall of windows. Inside, it's is nothing short of beautiful with soaring ceilings, a showpiece chandelier, and decorative wall of cake stands (they’re for sale, BTW). They have flour, as in a charming pastry display filled with impossibly flaky croissants, darling danishes dolloped with fruit compote, dainty macarons, and cookies of all kinds. And they have flowers, as in stunning seasonal bouquets brimming with blooms in reds, purples, greens, and whites. Get mom a bouquet and a mini cake for good measure.
Dialog1001 N. Central Ave. Dialog is easily the coolest-looking downtown Phoenix coffee shop with its floor-to-ceiling windows and funky offerings ranging from neon candles to eye-catching books. The coffee bar menu is just as curated with fluffy and sweet milk bread cinnamon rolls and standout sips like a grapefruit espresso tonic. Iann Doolittle, founder and florist behind local floral studio PLUM, supplies the stems. The offerings include artfully wrapped bouquets brimming with color and creativity and choose-your-own-adventure loose flowers that range from bright tropicals to fluffy florals. Take inspiration from the store and design your own minimalist bouquet. Doolittle suggests picking one to two centerpiece blooms that are your focal flower, then an accent with a little floral and greenery.
Worth Takeaway218 W. Main Street, Mesa Any day of the week is worth a visit to Worth Takeaway, the light and lively downtown Mesa gathering spot known for super sammies (their saucy crispy chicken with honey Sriracha sauce on ciabatta is a finger-licking fave), house-made sea salt potato chips, and banana pudding layered with sliced bananas and Nilla Wafers. But the weekend means brunch, which adds burritos and croque madams to the mix, weekend dessert specials like a churro horchata cupcake filled with dulce de leche, and fresh flowers, as in fragrant bouquets in pretty pastels all hugged in greenery. Spoil mom with a sandwich and a bouquet for an extra special brunch.
La Grande Orange Grocery & Pizzeria4410 N. 40th Street La Grande Orange is known for many things. There’s the fermented sourdough pizza crust pizza which comes topped with everything from fresno chilies and broccolini to shaved fennel and sausages; the famous house-made English muffins, pillowy and chewy and just a tad addictive; and the giant French sea salt chocolate chip cookies that despite the size, you find the will to finish – and that’s just the food. The wine and gift side of the market is stocked with goodies perfect for mom, including some of the most stunning floral bouquets in the city created by Flower Bar in Scottsdale. As well as the usual bouquets filled with Fuji mums, fancy carnations, and pink starflowers, La Grand Orange will have special wraps and arrangements, including a bud vase, just for Mother’s Day.
The Green Woodpecker3110 N. Central Ave., #185 A beer joint that serves tacos might not seem like the most obvious place to find flowers, but The Green Woodpecker isn’t your ordinary watering hole. Owned by brothers Aaron and Jared Pool, who also own the local enchilada chain Gadzooks, Woodpecker has a standout roster of 15 rotating taps curated by third brother and co-founder of Wren House Brewing Co, Drew Pool. The small but mighty food menu includes tasty al pastor and guajillo-marinated mushroom tacos on hand-pressed corn tortillas, house-made chips served with a trio of squeeze-bottle salsas, and slabs of sky-high cake made by mother Linda Pool, who owns Mama Linda’s Bakeshop. As a nod to the previous tenant, a flower and gift shop also called Green Woodpecker, the Park Central spot also has a flower cooler stocked with beautiful seasonal blooms by PLUM. Grab a to-go bouquet or reserve ahead of time and surprise mom with fab florals ready and waiting at your table.
Stemistry9015 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale
618 E. Adams Street Stemistry, the combo coffee shop and build-your-own-bouquet bar, has two unique locations. The original in Scottsdale is bigger with a wider variety of stems and florists on hand to help you perfect your arrangement. The quainter and cozier Teeter Carriage House location is in downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square and includes a must-see rose garden nearby. Drinks at both locations stick to the theme, with botanically-infused lattes topped with fancy flourishes like flower extracts and rose petals. As impressed as mom might be with a bouquet designed by you, it’s an even better place to take mom for an afternoon of latte sipping, flower arranging and Mother’s Day memories.
Jasmine Jo Coffee & Rowan Tree Flowers1334 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix
107 E. Baseline Road, Tempe Stepping into Jasmine Jo is like walking into a perennial wonderland. Tables are topped with vases of fresh florals, the cooler case is stocked with all varieties of pretty petals, and the ceiling is strung with drying stems that are then crafted into arrangements. This is not just a coffee shop, it’s a dual concept that includes Rowan Tree florist that specializes in to-go and custom bouquets. Order a signature latte, like the Queen Bee with lavender and honey, and avocado toast with feta and balsamic glaze and walk out with a to-go or custom bouquet brimming with pretty peonies, chrysanthemums, and roses.