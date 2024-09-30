This Phoenix taco shop tops Yelp’s Arizona list

Phoenix’s Just Tacos and More is the best place in the state for tacos, according to Yelp reviewers. The site released its list of “Best Tacos in Every State” ahead of National Taco Day on Tuesday.
To select its top taco shop in each state, Yelp’s team “identified businesses in the taco category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.” Restaurants were then ranked based on volume and ratings of reviews. After dissecting that data, Just Tacos and More emerged as the top choice.
“Three expansive menus — land, sea and guisados (stewed fillings) — offer plenty of choice for taco lovers at this fast-casual favorite,” the Yelp entry says, noting that Yelpers love that the restaurant’s tacos are “stuffed generously with fresh ingredients and tasty sauces.”
The entry also highlights the team behind the tacos and what drives them.
“We wanted to bring honor to the most iconic dish Mexico has to offer — the taco,” Just Tacos partner Violeta Cortez told Yelp.
The family-owned taqueria opened in 2020 on 32nd Street near Thomas Road. Despite opening just days before the pandemic hit, the restaurant has gained a loyal following. In 2021, Phoenix New Times awarded Just Tacos and More for Best Guisados, honoring its tacos made with stewy, braised items.
“The call of the guisado cannot be denied,” the award entry says, celebrating the taqueria's renditions made with pork, chicken tinga and “a chile relleno absolutely stuffed with panela cheese.”
In addition to tacos, the "more" that the casual spot serves includes sopes, burritos, salads, margaritas and micheladas.