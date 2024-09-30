 This Phoenix taco shop tops Yelp’s Arizona list | Phoenix New Times
This Phoenix taco shop tops Yelp’s Arizona list

Ahead of National Taco Day, Yelpers rated this family-owned taqueria its favorite in the state.
September 30, 2024
Yelpers say that Phoenix's Just Tacos and More makes the best tacos in Arizona.
Yelpers say that Phoenix's Just Tacos and More makes the best tacos in Arizona.
With a bounty of taquerias across the state, just about everyone has their favorite spot for tacos. Now, Yelp, the crowd-sourced review site, is weighing in too.

Phoenix’s Just Tacos and More is the best place in the state for tacos, according to Yelp reviewers. The site released its list of “Best Tacos in Every State” ahead of National Taco Day on Tuesday.

To select its top taco shop in each state, Yelp’s team “identified businesses in the taco category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.” Restaurants were then ranked based on volume and ratings of reviews. After dissecting that data, Just Tacos and More emerged as the top choice.

“Three expansive menus — land, sea and guisados (stewed fillings) — offer plenty of choice for taco lovers at this fast-casual favorite,” the Yelp entry says, noting that Yelpers love that the restaurant’s tacos are “stuffed generously with fresh ingredients and tasty sauces.”

The entry also highlights the team behind the tacos and what drives them.

“We wanted to bring honor to the most iconic dish Mexico has to offer — the taco,” Just Tacos partner Violeta Cortez told Yelp.

The family-owned taqueria opened in 2020 on 32nd Street near Thomas Road. Despite opening just days before the pandemic hit, the restaurant has gained a loyal following. In 2021, Phoenix New Times awarded Just Tacos and More for Best Guisados, honoring its tacos made with stewy, braised items.

“The call of the guisado cannot be denied,” the award entry says, celebrating the taqueria's renditions made with pork, chicken tinga and “a chile relleno absolutely stuffed with panela cheese.”

In addition to tacos, the "more" that the casual spot serves includes sopes, burritos, salads, margaritas and micheladas.

Just Tacos and More

2910 N. 32nd St., #160
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
