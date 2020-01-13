This Week: Kind Hospitality Hiring 400 During Two-Day Event

On Tuesday, January 14, and Wednesday, January 15, Kind Hospitality will be holding a four-session hiring event with the hopes of bringing on more than 400 new employees. The local hospitality group owns area restaurants like Macayo's Mexican Restaurants, O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, Barrio Brewing Co., Panera Bread, Virtu Honest Craft, and more. Here are the details.

The hiring fair will be in session from 8:30 to 11 a.m., then 1 to 4 p.m. both tomorrow and Wednesday at 10 separate restaurant locations across Arizona. Hiring will be for any of the jobs available at any Kind Hospitality locations — front-of-house, back-of-house, and managerial positions. Attendees should arrive with current resumes and be prepared for immediate interviews.

Hiring for positions from airport locations to standalone restaurants and breweries. Kind Hospitality

Here is the breakdown of hiring locations and available positions.

Overall, Kind Hospitality is hoping to add 400 new hires to its more than 900-member team at everything from airport locations to standalone restaurants and breweries.

“We have big plans for growth in the years to come, and we need to be able to staff our existing and new concepts with the same caliber of people that have helped us come this far,” Kind Hospitality owner Nava Singam says in a press release. “Whether you want to work in the city, the airport, or the suburbs, chances are, we have a space for you.”

However, those unable to attend may apply online via the Kind Hospitality website — where you can also find more information.