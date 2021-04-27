Tracy Dempsey Has a Cheese Club Now

- Local
Looking to pad your resume? How about adding membership to The Cheese Board?
A new program from Tracy Dempsey, a longtime Valley pastry chef, and ODV Wines will send members between 6 and 8 ounces of three or four different cheeses every month — cheeses from artisan cheesemakers from across the globe: France, Italy, the U.K., the U.S., and, of course, Arizona. But wait, there's more:
The cost is $50 per package, with packages coming every other month. The deadline to register for the first session is 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3. Members may then pick up packages starting on Thursday, May 13, at 1325 West University Drive in Tempe. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
For more information, see theTracy Dempsey Originals website
