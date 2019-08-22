An Upcoming Biltmore-Area Restaurant Is Looking to Hire 100 People

Flint by Baltaire needs to fill 100 positions for its fall opening.

We’ll start with the news. A new restaurant called Flint by Baltaire is set to open this October at the Esplanade at 24th Street and Camelback Road — the plaza across the street from Biltmore Fashion Park. As the name implies, the same team behind Baltaire in Los Angeles will oversee the new eatery with a menu listing mostly wood-fired seasonal cuisine and drinks. But first, this new Phoenix restaurant needs to hire about 100 people.

Flint by Baltaire is hiring front and back of the house positions with a four-day job fair.

Travis Strickland, chef and partner at Flint by Baltaire. Flint by Baltaire

Chef and partner Travis Strickland and Executive Chef Chris Mayo (formerly of Sumo Maya, that bottomless brunch place in Scottsdale) plan to hire up to 40 cooks and back-of-house staff members. General manager Tim Haas will get the restaurant up to 100 new employees after hiring up to 60 hosts, servers, and other front-of-house positions.

The hiring event starts Monday, August 26, and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. through Thursday, August 29. Those interested should appear at the Esplanade E-Center, 2501 East Camelback Road, #50, during those times.

After opening, Flint will serve lunch and dinner. For more information, see the Flint by Baltaire website.