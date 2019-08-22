 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Flint by Baltaire needs to fill 100 positions for its fall opening.EXPAND
Flint by Baltaire needs to fill 100 positions for its fall opening.
Flint by Baltaire

An Upcoming Biltmore-Area Restaurant Is Looking to Hire 100 People

Lauren Cusimano | August 22, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

We’ll start with the news. A new restaurant called Flint by Baltaire is set to open this October at the Esplanade at 24th Street and Camelback Road — the plaza across the street from Biltmore Fashion Park. As the name implies, the same team behind Baltaire in Los Angeles will oversee the new eatery with a menu listing mostly wood-fired seasonal cuisine and drinks. But first, this new Phoenix restaurant needs to hire about 100 people.

Flint by Baltaire is hiring front and back of the house positions with a four-day job fair.

Related Stories

Chef and partner Travis Strickland and Executive Chef Chris Mayo (formerly of Sumo Maya, that bottomless brunch place in Scottsdale) plan to hire up to 40 cooks and back-of-house staff members. General manager Tim Haas will get the restaurant up to 100 new employees after hiring up to 60 hosts, servers, and other front-of-house positions.

The hiring event starts Monday, August 26, and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. through Thursday, August 29. Those interested should appear at the Esplanade E-Center, 2501 East Camelback Road, #50, during those times.

After opening, Flint will serve lunch and dinner. For more information, see the Flint by Baltaire website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >