Urbanh Cafe Brings New Vietnamese Sandwich and Dessert Options to Chandler

Urbanh Cafe's sandwich selection includes traditional picks like the "Dac Biet" Special and #B3 Grilled Pork, along with unique items like the #B4 Pork Belly.

Just across the street from the banh mi mainstay Lee’s Sandwiches, a new Vietnamese sandwich and drink shop is open at the intersection of Dobson and Warner roads in Chandler.

Urbanh Cafe sits a few doors down from Lee Lee International Supermarket in a space that used to house the dessert spot Bambu. Returning visitors will notice touches from its previous life, like the same light green paint accents, but Urbanh brings plenty of originality, with a different style and menu items than its neighbors and predecessors.

To start with, Urbanh has sandwich varieties not available at Lee’s – an impressive achievement since Lee’s has 18 kinds of banh mi compared to Urbahn’s eight. The #B4 Pork Belly and #B6 Sunny Side Up, with a fried egg, are two of the most intriguing and popular choices, both $5.50.