Valley brewery spreads its wings with new restaurant and entertainment venue

The new concept is not just another of The Perch’s brewpubs; it’s a giant entertainment venue, equipped with stages, dance floors, retail shopping, food and drinks.
Known for beers on tap and rescue birds on the patio, The Perch is expanding with a three-story, 28,000-square-foot brewery, restaurant and event space. Located on Munoz Street between Ellsworth and Ellsworth Loop Road, the brewery’s nearly four-acre project is sure to be a new Queen Creek hub.
“Queen Creek really doesn't have much of a downtown currently,” Rebecca Lavenue, owner and operator of The Perch said. “So we’re filling it up with some fun.”
The project broke ground on Sept. 3, and construction is underway for the first of a few new buildings, which should be completed in about four months. The whole outpost should be built in a little under a year, Lavenue estimates. She noted that Queen Creek has yet to build up, so she’s taking the opportunity to do so, and the towering building is sure to be a landmark.
The Perch first welcomed feathered and unfeathered friends alike in 2014 at its brewery in downtown Chandler, then expanded with a Gilbert location in 2024. Both spots offer a wide variety of cocktails, wine and beers on tap along with elevated bar foods like wings, burgers and sandwiches.
Lavenue said she will need to hire at least 80 new staff members next fall to accommodate the new huge space.
Its sprawling, 8,000-square-foot rooftop patio will feature a city bus renovated into a food truck, and one of three stages for music and dancing. Although the food and drink menu is yet to be set, guests can bank on having some fresh brews onsite. Staples such as the golden Batch 28 Blonde, Reynolds' Irish Red and the American-style brown ale, Bird Café, are among brews that may appear on the new menu.
“I think it's gonna be the place to go,” Lavenue said. “You can't really go dancing in Queen Creek too much, so I'll have a couple different stages and a nightlife which will be all kinds of fun.”
The exponentially expanding city offers a place for Lavenue and other local businesses to develop and branch out.
“There's a bunch of us moving at the same time,” she said. “We're all gonna break ground and try to do it.”
As Queen Creek grows, the city has invested in building “urban blocks that create shorter walks from one place to another with areas of interest along the way,” according to a news release.
With more than 15,000 square feet just in patio space, the Perch’s dining, retail and nightlife hangout will do just that.
Along with The Perch the new development will offer other dining options, such as a barbecue spot, sports bar and a steakhouse with an underground speakeasy.
And of course it wouldn’t be the Perch without an aviary. Lavenue assured customers will still be able to sip on something special next to friendly rescued parrots.
The Perch
232 S. Wall St., Chandler
20 W. Ray Road, Gilbert
Opening soon: Munoz Street between Old Ellsworth Road and Ellsworth Loop, Queen Creek