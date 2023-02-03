Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

New Restaurant Alert

A New Vegan Taco Restaurant Plans to Open in a High-Turnover Spot in Downtown Phoenix

February 3, 2023 6:30AM

Vegan hotspot Dos Pink Tacos is evolving from ghost kitchen to brick-and-mortar.
Vegan hotspot Dos Pink Tacos is evolving from ghost kitchen to brick-and-mortar. Dos Pink Tacos
As you’d expect, the soon-to-open brick-and-mortar location of Dos Pink Tacos will have plenty of pink – much like the color of the restaurant's famous pink housemade tortillas. The popular vegan outpost moved out of the Tempe Food Court in December and is now relocating to downtown Phoenix.

At the new restaurant, customers will enter the converted 1936 bungalow on Roosevelt Street through a bubblegum-colored front door. In fact, all the doors will be pink, as well as the bathroom walls, chandeliers hanging above the patio, and the neon sign over the fireplace emblazoned with the slogan: "#eatmytaco!"

“Because who doesn’t love pink?” asks Brittany Lawber, co-founder of Dos Pink Tacos. She runs the restaurant with her wife Shayna Lawber.
click to enlarge
Dos Pink Tacos serves vegan sauces, tacos, and slaw made from scratch.
Allison Young
The new menu will feature a fetching selection of plant-based tacos, nachos, burritos, and sides with punny names like the WAP Taco and Nacho In Your Mouth. Plus, they’re adding Avo Nugz with vegan ranch, loaded rice bowls, and a breakfast burrito layered with hash browns, vegan eggs, Impossible sausage, queso, and DPT Secret Sauce. Brunch mimosas and champagne will follow once the liquor license comes through.

“When we envisioned opening a restaurant, we wanted it to be everything that you couldn’t buy at the store,” Brittany says. “We truly make everything from scratch besides the Impossible meat.”

While the restaurant is new to the downtown Phoenix food scene, the bungalow isn't. Just off Seventh Street, it housed Mexican seafood joint Ay, Chebela for a couple of weeks before it abruptly closed in November. Before that, it housed wine bar Chez Gregory which closed roughly a year after opening.
click to enlarge
The Not Your Avo Taco and Chicky Chicky Bang Bang are two options on the menu.
Allison Young
So, is the space cursed? In many ways, it was destined to be Dos Pink Tacos all along. The landlord, who owns multiple restaurant locations in the area, approached Brittany and Shayna before they opened in Tempe. But they’d already signed the lease with CloudKitchens, the corporate owner of Tempe Food Court which was started by former Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick.

They bought into CloudKitchens’ promise of a cheap and easy way to grow their dream restaurant. Unfortunately, the dream didn't pan out. Between expensive monthly rent, percentages required for delivery apps, and extra fees, the Lawber's profits quickly dwindled.

Their financial advisor said they were better off leaving than staying and paying, so in December 2022, Brittany and Shayna bought a food truck as part of their exit strategy, still planning on finishing out their lease at Tempe Food Court. But when the Roosevelt landlord approached them once again, this time they didn’t pass it up.

“It’s been a lot of work getting the place ready, but I feel like this is where we’re supposed to be,” Brittany says.
click to enlarge
The downtown Phoenix bungalow will soon transform into a vegan restaurant and hangout.
Allison Young
Not that the new space didn’t come with its own surprises. There was plenty of grime and stuff left behind, including a whole octopus left in the walk-in freezer, the Lawbers say. But beyond fixing duct-taped plumbing and a hole in the wall hidden by a ceramic calavera, they’re focusing on cosmetic upgrades.
Pink will proliferate inside, and the already-charming patio will get a fun face-lift with potted cactuses, corn hole games, and eventually, a sunset mural with beach vibes.

“We want it to be a fun, safe place where you can stay, hang out, do your homework, and bring your dogs,” Brittany says. That includes Brittany and Shayna’s three fur babies London, Juicy, and Tiffy.

From day one, Brittany and Shayna knew they wanted to give customers not only amazing vegan food, but an experience as well, they say. The ghost kitchen concept delivered on the former, but missed the best part of Dos Pink Tacos, the chance for Brittany and Shayna to interact with customers. Once the counter-service spot opens – they’re aiming for February 7 – customers will get the full treatment.

“Life is a pivot. If one thing doesn’t work, you pivot to something that may work," Brittany says. “And Seventh Street is the vegan epicenter of Phoenix."

Dos Pink Tacos

719 East Roosevelt Street
619-559-3695
dospinktacos.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Allison Young has written about food, nutrition, and travel for Sunset, Women’s Health, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Mindbodygreen, and Prevention. Her local jam is food writing, where she happily eats her way across the Valley to discover the best hidden gems, hole-in-the-walls, pizza joints, and the latest Phoenix food trends. She also loves to pick Valley chef’s brains for their favorite food finds. On her website, TheGlitterList.com, she posts one thing she’s looking forward to each day, from food to books and podcasts.
Contact: Allison Young

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation